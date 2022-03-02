The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in March, including Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

- Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the app TV Time.
- It’s derived from its US users who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.
- “Bridgerton,” Netflix’s second-biggest series ever behind “Squid Game,” returns for season two this month.
- FX’s “Atlanta” also returns in March for its third season after a nearly four-year hiatus.
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%
What critics said: “In its fifth season, the time travel period romance has truly found its footing … the series has now found a new level of maturity which matches its central characters.” — Collider (season five)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%
What critics said: “Season four delivers a supreme finale, packed with tension, exhilarating action, and sacrifice.” — Den of Geek (season four)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%
What critics said: “That nagging sense of lost potential gives poignancy to every scene, making this season of ‘Atlanta’ another masterpiece.” — NPR (season two)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%
What critics said: “As a philosophical projection, buffeted by the jaunty humor and irreverently satirical eye of its creator, Greg Daniels (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”), it makes an argument that’s hard to counter.” — The Atlantic (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%
What critics said: “The young cast of mostly unknowns brings zip and depth of feeling to material that could otherwise feel slight.” — Rolling Stone (season one)
