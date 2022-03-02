The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in March, including Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

5. “Outlander” season six — Starz, March 6

Description : “The sixth season of ‘ Outlander ‘ sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “In its fifth season, the time travel period romance has truly found its footing … the series has now found a new level of maturity which matches its central characters.” — Collider (season five)