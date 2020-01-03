The top 5 TV shows returning in January that everyone will be talking about

Netflix ‘Sex Education’

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television tracking app, TV Time.

Netflix’s “Sex Education” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” return in January.

“The New Pope,” HBO’s follow up to “The Young Pope,” debuts in January, and a couple of hit Netflix shows make their return.

Here are the top five for January:

5. “The New Pope” (miniseries) — HBO, January 10

HBO

Description: “The nine-episode original series from director Paolo Sorrentino is his second series set in the world of the modern papacy. ‘The New Pope’ is written by Sorrentino with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises and stars Jude Law and John Malkovich.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78% (“The Young Pope”)

What critics said: “The good of the program often outweighs the bad, especially in Jude Law’s magnetic lead performance, but it’s a show that just misses television transcendence.” – RogerEbert.com (“The Young Pope”)

4. “Manifest” season 2 — NBC, January 6

NBC

Description: “When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realise they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57% (Season 1)

What critics said: “A conglomerate of several other popular shows past and present, with dialogue so wooden it’s a wonder the actors don’t get splinters in their mouths while talking.” – NBC News THINK (Season 1)

3. “Haikyu!!” season 4 — Tokyo Broadcasting System, January 10

Tokyo Broadcasting System

Description:“Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

2. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” season 3 — Netflix, January 24

Netflix

Description:“Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81% (Season 2)

What critics said: “The series goes deeper into this culture of witchcraft and reveals that the problems are more systemic than we thought.” – Entertainment Weekly (Season 2)

1. “Sex Education” season 2 — Netflix, January 17

Netflix

Description:“Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mum. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91% (Season 1)

What critics said: “Here is a series that pulls off a curious trick: It’s a woke raunch comedy, replete with graphic and humiliating sexual experiences, yet bent on using them in a very sincere way.” – The Atlantic (Season 1)

