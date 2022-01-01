The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in January, including Netflix’s ‘Ozark’

- Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the app TV Time.
- It’s derived from its US users who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.
- Netflix’s “Ozark” returns in January for the first half of its final season.
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%
What critics said: “Dota: Dragon’s Blood successfully fuses plenty of existing Dota lore with an original story for eight episodes of humor and action in a fantasy universe.” — IGN (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%
What critics said: “The first season basically told a reasonably complete story. As a consequence, the second six-episode run feels as if it’s essentially retracing old territory.” — CNN (season two)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%
What critics said: “There’s plenty of humor to be found here, but — in a twist bigger than any of its narrative right — turns-there’s also considerable heart.” — Daily Beast (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%
What critics said: “Zendaya is reinvented as the self-destructive, self-loathing Rue, in what is a truly astonishing, mesmerising performance, upending every expectation of what she could do.” — Guardian (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%
What critics said: “Season three is the best season of the series so far. The story line arc works pretty well, with seeds planted early on that bloom in the later episodes.” — Boston Globe (season three)