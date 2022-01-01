The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in January, including Netflix’s ‘Ozark’

3. “The Righteous Gemstones” season two — HBO, January 9

“Created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride (HBO’s Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down), and marking his third HBO comedy series from Rough House Pictures, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

What critics said: “There’s plenty of humor to be found here, but — in a twist bigger than any of its narrative right — turns-there’s also considerable heart.” — Daily Beast (season one)