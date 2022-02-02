The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in February, including Netflix’s ‘Space Force’

- Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the app TV Time.
- It’s derived from its US users who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.
- Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns this month after a more than two-year hiatus.
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 59%
What critics said: “It’s the pastel-colored clichés, woefully outdated attempts at slang and a singular vision of what womanhood is in 2019 that makes the show cringe-worthy in all the wrong ways.” — USA Today (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%
What critics said: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has reached a point where its aesthetic, which definitely revels in the trappings that come with upper-class life, may be more blatantly at odds with the direction in which Midge needs to go in order to grow as a character.” — Vulture (season three)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%
What critics said: “Raising Dion makes for an exciting children’s show about tapping into your power in order to make the world a better place. With more focus and a little more nerve, the show could make incredible leaps and bounds.” — AV Club (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78%
What critics said: “I cannot in good faith describe this show as ‘good’ (please see Klein’s accent or most of the acting) but I also can’t deny that it knows exactly what it’s trying to be.” — Guardian (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%
What critics said: “So strange and ill-conceived and ill-timed that not even Carell’s avuncular bonhomie can save it. For all its cinematic trappings, Space Force is a series with a single joke running through it, and that joke is American idiocy.” — The Atlantic (season one)
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Netflix’s Korean zombie series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ is its most popular TV show right now