The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in February, including Netflix’s ‘Space Force’

4. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season four — Amazon Prime Video, February 18

Description : “It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

What critics said: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has reached a point where its aesthetic, which definitely revels in the trappings that come with upper-class life, may be more blatantly at odds with the direction in which Midge needs to go in order to grow as a character.” — Vulture (season three)