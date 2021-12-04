The 5 most anticipated Netflix TV shows returning in December, including ‘The Witcher’

- Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the app TV Time.
- It’s derived from its US users who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.
- Every show on this month’s list is from Netflix, including “The Witcher” and “Cobra Kai.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76%
What critics said: “You won’t get lost in Lost In Space, but the family-friendly adventures of the Robinsons will still make for solid viewing over the holiday break.” — AV Club (season two)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 54%
What critics said: “‘The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ fails to illuminate much about the circumstances around Lam’s death, even if the story itself may be unfamiliar to many outside Southern California.” — Log Angeles Times (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%
What critics said: “Even with its flaws in season three, Cobra Kai hasn’t just honored the Karate Kid way of storytelling, but mastered it.” — RogerEbert.com (season three)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%
What critics said: “Emily in Paris does not speak the language of the place it has chosen to call home. It compensates for its ignorance by shouting, ever louder, in English.” — The Atlantic (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%
What critics said: “Each episode gets stronger as the season progresses, and ultimately satisfies the fantasy itch.” — Time Magazine (season one)