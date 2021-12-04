The 5 most anticipated Netflix TV shows returning in December, including ‘The Witcher’

5. “Lost in Space” season three — Netflix, December 1

“In an epic final season, the Robinsons’ survival instincts kick into hyperdrive as they race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76%

What critics said: “You won’t get lost in Lost In Space, but the family-friendly adventures of the Robinsons will still make for solid viewing over the holiday break.” — AV Club (season two)