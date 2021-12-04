Search

The 5 most anticipated Netflix TV shows returning in December, including ‘The Witcher’

Travis Clark
'The Witcher' season two. Netflix
  • Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the app TV Time.
  • It’s derived from its US users who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.
  • Every show on this month’s list is from Netflix, including “The Witcher” and “Cobra Kai.”
5. “Lost in Space” season three — Netflix, December 1
Description: “In an epic final season, the Robinsons’ survival instincts kick into hyperdrive as they race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76%

What critics said: “You won’t get lost in Lost In Space, but the family-friendly adventures of the Robinsons will still make for solid viewing over the holiday break.” — AV Club (season two)

4. “Crime Scene” season two — Netflix, December 29
Description: “The team behind Crime Scene: The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel is back. They’ll next explore the danger and depravity of NYC’s Times Square in the 70s & 80s — a place that made it possible for one man to commit unthinkable acts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 54%

What critics said: “‘The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ fails to illuminate much about the circumstances around Lam’s death, even if the story itself may be unfamiliar to many outside Southern California.” — Log Angeles Times (season one)

3. “Cobra Kai” season four — Netflix, December 31
Description: “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “Even with its flaws in season three, Cobra Kai hasn’t just honored the Karate Kid way of storytelling, but mastered it.” — RogerEbert.com (season three)

2. “Emily in Paris” season two — Netflix, December 22
Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in ‘Emily in Paris.’ Netflix
Description: “More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

What critics said: “Emily in Paris does not speak the language of the place it has chosen to call home. It compensates for its ignorance by shouting, ever louder, in English.” — The Atlantic (season one)

1. “The Witcher” season two — Netflix, December 17
Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

What critics said: “Each episode gets stronger as the season progresses, and ultimately satisfies the fantasy itch.” — Time Magazine (season one)

Travis Clark