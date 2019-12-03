The top 5 TV shows returning in December that everyone will be talking about

Netflix ‘You’ season 2

Netflix’s “You” and Hulu’s “Runaways” return in December.

Netflix’s creepy hit series, “You,” returns for its second season this month. Elsewhere, Amazon’s awards juggernaut “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” debuts its third season, and the final season of Hulu’s Marvel series, “Runaways,” premieres.

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time, based on its 12 million global users.

Here are the top five for December:

5. “Marvel’s Runaways” season 3 — Hulu, December 13

Hulu

Description:“The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realise that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86% (season 2)

What critics said: “In pulling the kids away from their parents, Runaways’ second season actually puts itself in an excellent position to further explore what it means to be a family rather than a team.” – io9 (season 2)

4. “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” season 3 — Amazon Prime Video, December 6

Amazon Prime Video

Description: “Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they will never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91% (season 2)

What critics said: “Sherman-Palladino has written a woman who’s fearless, blunt, and brilliant at what she does, and watching her rise is Mrs. Maisel’s trump card.” –The Atlantic (season 2)

3. “Vikings” season 6 — History, December 6

History Channel

Description:“After years of turmoil and tragedy, the series reaches its biggest climax yet with the Vikings travelling to never-before-seen locations thousands of miles from Kattegat, meeting vicious rivals worthy of their strategic combat and finally facing the consequences of Ragnar’s death. The Seer’s visions come to fruition as the final season answers important life-altering questions while making it clear, the war is far from over.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91% (season 5)

What critics said: “As usual, Vikings is a bloody good mix of medieval sex and violence, family drama and even a little bit of authentic history.” – Los Angeles Daily News (season 5)

2. “Lost in Space” season 2 — Netflix, December 24

Netflix

Description:“After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68% (season 1)

What critics said: “Lost in Space loves its science, but it hasn’t advanced enough to prove all that memorable in the here and now.” – Indiewire (season 1)

1. “You” season 2 — Netflix, December 26

Netflix

Description:“Obsessed with an aspiring writer, a charming bookstore manager goes to extreme measures to insert himself into her life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93% (season 1)

What critics said: “You is actually a wicked satire of social media, self-proclaimed “nice guys” and the twisted ideals of romantic fiction.” – Time Magazine (season 1)

