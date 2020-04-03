The top 5 TV shows returning in April that everyone will be talking about, from 'Killing Eve' to 'After Life'

BBC America ‘Killing Eve’

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the television-tracking app, TV Time.

“Killing Eve” and Netflix’s “After Life” return in April.

Fan-favourite “Killing Eve” returns this month with its anticipated third season. But the real winner of April is anime with returning shows like “Kaguya-sama: Love is War” and “My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU.”

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the television-tracking app TV Time, based on its 12 million global users.

Here are the top five for April:

5. “Siren” season 3 — Freeform, April 2

Freeform

Description: “A mysterious and otherworldly girl is wreaking havoc in Bristol Cove, a sleepy coastal town that legends say was once home to mermaids. Marine biologists Ben and Maddie must work together to find out who she is and what she wants. Could she be a mermaid, a primal hunter of the deep sea driven to land? And, if so, are there more out there?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Siren has many of the hallmarks of a Freeform series – melodrama, attractive young stars, a trendy hook – but it’s darker, bloodier and altogether more surprising.” – USA Today (season 1)

4. “Kaguya-sama: Love is War” season 2 — Tokyo MX/Funimation, April 11

Funimation

Description: “Known for being both brilliant and powerful, Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya lead the illustrious Shuchiin Academy as near equals. And everyone thinks they’d make a great couple. Pride and arrogance are in ample supply, so the only logical move is to trick the other into instigating a date! Who will come out on top in this psychological war where the first move is the only one that matters?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU” season 3 — Tokyo Broadcasting System, April 10

Tokyo Broadcasting System

Description: “When the loner Hachiman Hikigaya is coerced into joining the ‘Services Club’ run by the smart, attractive, and stuck up Yukino Yukinoshita, it’s a recipe for disaster! But we haven’t yet added the third caustic ingredient! Bright and cheery Yui Yuigahama needs the Service Club’s help to bake cookies. It could be a recipe for romance. It could just as easily end in a nuclear meltdown! Get ready for romantic comedy gone totally wrong as the barrage à trois of the Service Club is unleashed!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

2. “After Life” season 3 — Netflix, April 24

Netflix

Description: “Struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death, a writer for a newspaper adopts a gruff new persona in an effort to push away those trying to help.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 72% (season 1)

What critics said: “After Life does come across as Gervais’ most autobiographical work to date, but the writer, director, and star actually tells a sweet, earnest story about learning when and why to shut the hell up.” – Indiewire

1. “Killing Eve” season 3 — BBC America/AMC, April 12

BBC America

Description: “Killing Eve is the story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act: Eve, an MI6 operative, and Villanelle, the beautiful, psychopathic assassin that she has been tasked to find.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93% (season 2)

What critics said: “The new episodes reverberate with a sense of humour that’s absurd, bleak, and distinctly British.” – The Atlantic (season 2)

