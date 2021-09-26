The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from ‘Sex Education’ to ‘Manifest’

- Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Insider a list of the TV shows that have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists.
- Netflix counts a view if an account watches a movie or TV show for at least two minutes.
- “Sex Education’s” third season debuted recently and propelled the series to the top spot this week.
- See more stories on Insider’s business page.
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98%
What critics said: “We’re all trying the best we can — and Nailed It! celebrates our gameness to get out of bed every day and keep trying, and maybe laugh along the way, too.” — Vox (season four)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: “Manifest’s premiere is confident and declares that it hasn’t lost any of its heart or soul, as the Stone family conquers the new threats that face them more together than ever, even if they’re hundreds of miles apart.” — Tell-Tale TV (season three)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: “I’m not even sure the snark of host Michelle Buteau can save season three of The Circle.” — The Spool (season three)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%
What critics said: “For five seasons, we watched Lucifer work on himself in therapy. Season 6 finally lets him use everything he’s learned to reach his destiny.” — Polygon (season six)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 55%
What critics said: “Clickbait is yet another digital-concerned show/film that gestures at big ideas about the internet — catfishing, cancel culture, surveillance, etc — but fails to capture the contours of life on it.” — Guardian (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%
What critics said: “Squid Game doesn’t offer an escape from the horrors of the real world; within its limitations as a fictional drama, it gives us something far rarer: an affirmation that they exist, and that we’re not alone in finding them nightmarish.” — Den of Geek (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%
What critics said: “All the young actors shine, but none of them more than Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric with an energy and resilience that is inspiring to watch. This season, Gatwa isn’t just a joy; he brings more nuance and authenticity than ever.” — Boston Globe (season three)