The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from ‘Sex Education’ to ‘Manifest’

4. “Lucifer” (Netflix original, 2016-2021)

“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

What critics said: “For five seasons, we watched Lucifer work on himself in therapy. Season 6 finally lets him use everything he’s learned to reach his destiny.” — Polygon (season six)