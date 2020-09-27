The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Ratched' to 'Schitt's Creek'

Netflix Sarah Paulson in ‘Ratched’

Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched” and Emmys champion “Schitt’s Creek” are among Netflix’s most popular shows this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Ryan Murphy’s third series for Netflix as part of his massive deal with the streamer, the “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel “Ratched,” quickly grabbed viewers’ attention to become Netflix’s most popular series this week.

“Schitt’s Creek” also surged in popularity after its Emmys sweep last Sunday, winning all seven of the comedy categories presented during the telecast, including best comedy series, direction, writing, and all four acting awards.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV, 2015-2020)

Pop

Description: “Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: Schitt’s Creek.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: “With sentimentality and wry humour, Season 6 further homes in on how the siblings’ affection for their unlikely home of three years runs parallel to the romances they have found there.” – The Atlantic (season 6)

8. “Challenger: The Final Flight” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “Engineers, officials and the crew members’ families provide their perspective on the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster and its aftermath.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

7. “The American Barbecue Showdown” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Eight of the country’s best backyard smokers and pitmasters vie for the title of American Barbecue Champion in a fierce but friendly faceoff.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

6. “Cocomelon” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “The Blacklist” (NBC, 2013-present)

Sony Pictures Television/NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Description: “After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other baddies, but only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen is his partner.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “Where previous seasons may have asked us to bring something back from the long and winding serialization of Red-and-Lizzie, the premiere of season 6-is working on more of a minute-by-minute recall time.” – Entertainment Weekly (season 6)

4. “Away” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Description: “Commander Emma Green leaves behind her husband and daughter to lead an international crew of astronauts on a perilous three-year mission to Mars.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 59%

What critics said: “Away is unapologetically maudlin and manipulative, often playing too much like an old-fashioned drama than a show with anything modern to say.” –RogerEbert.com (season 1)

3. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix original, 2018-present)

Netflix

Description: “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “The series remains entertaining despite its flaws, and fortunately it has a hero that negotiates this disconnect between retro mindset and contemporary consciousness.” – Indiewire (season 2)

2. “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

1. “Ratched” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital. But beneath her stylish exterior lurks a growing darkness.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “No longer a chilling avatar of implacable, self-satisfied state violence who needs no reason to exist other than that the system will always find people like her to keep running, Nurse Ratched is now just another poor, misunderstood antihero.” – Slate

