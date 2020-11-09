The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'The Queen's Gambit' to 'The Great British Baking Show'

Phil Bray/Netflix Anya Taylor-Joy stars in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ on Netflix.

Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” is its most popular TV series for the second straight week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” is the streaming giant’s most popular series for the second straight week. The show has dominated Netflix’s daily top 10 lists since it premiered last month.

“The Office” also continues to be a hit for Netflix before it leaves the service for NBCUniversal’s Peacock at the end of the year.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “The Office” (NBC, 2005-2013)

NBCUniversal

Description: “This hit comedy chronicles the foibles of disgruntled office workers – led by deluded boss Michael Scott – at the Dunder Mifflin paper company.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “The Office has seemed lost, particularly by devoting substantial time to world-building Dwight’s beet farm, a remnant of a failed spin-off effort.” –NPR (season 9)

8. “The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix original, 2010-present)

Description: “A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the U.K.’s best.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “A lot will hinge on how the changes to the filming schedule impact the bakers, but for now, viewers look to be in for another entertaining, inspiring, and tempting season of The Great British Baking Show.” – AV Club (season 11)

7. “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV, 2015-2020)

PopTV

Description: “Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: ‘Schitt’s Creek.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “The show has been noted widely for its particular mix of gooey warmth and sardonic wit, but the uncertainty of these times might make it an ideal rewatch option.” – Hollywood Reporter (season six)

6. “Barbarians” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Torn between the mighty empire that raised him and his own tribal people, a Roman officer’s conflicted allegiances lead to an epic historical clash.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Barbarians is perfectly ok underdog fare for those who enjoy solemn and straight-forward dramatizing of tide-changing historical battles.” – IGN (season one)

5. “Blood of Zeus” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “Blood of Zeus is often exhilarating whenever it’s in motion, with spectacular action sequences that make up for any other shortcomings.” – Paste Magazine (season one)

4. “Grand Army” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

What critics said: “In its best moments, Grand Army enters rare air for high school shows, elevating surprisingly close to the genre’s thoughtful standard-bearer, My So-Called Life.” – Rolling Stone (season one)

3. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Netflix original, 2020)

Eike Schroter/Netflix

Description: “Dead doesn’t mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of ‘The Haunting of Hill House.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

What critics said: “There is a lot of explanatory talk, taking away the subtlety of Henry James’s stories. Still, if a distracting, longwinded spooky story is what entertains you now, you’ve got that, right here.” – Globe and Mail

2. “Cocomelon” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

YouTube

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

1. “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “Anchored by a magnetic lead performance and bolstered by world-class acting, marvellous visual language, a teleplay that’s never less than gripping, and an admirable willingness to embrace contradiction and ambiguity, it’s one of the year’s best series.” – RogerEbert.com

