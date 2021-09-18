The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from ‘Money Heist’ to ‘Lucifer’

1. “Lucifer” (Netflix original, 2016-2021)

“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “Over the years, it’s gotten looser, funnier, more sure of itself and more emotionally engaging, all while showing admirable fealty to the building blocks of quality mainstream television.” — Vanity Fair (season six)