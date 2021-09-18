The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from ‘Money Heist’ to ‘Lucifer’

- Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Insider a list of the TV shows that have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists.
- Netflix counts a view if an account watches a movie or TV show for at least two minutes.
- “Lucifer’s” final season debuted last week and the show was this week’s biggest Netflix series.
- See more stories on Insider’s business page.
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%
What critics said: “It looks like the show might have changed genres in its final season.” — Ask (season five)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: “What comes out is four characters that are less relatable than Delpy likely intended.” — Decider (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: “Manifest’s premiere is confident and declares that it hasn’t lost any of its heart or soul, as the Stone family conquers the new threats that face them more together than ever, even if they’re hundreds of miles apart.” — Tell-Tale TV (season three)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: “I’m not even sure the snark of host Michelle Buteau can save season three of The Circle.” — The Spool (season three)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: “Director Brian Knappenberger’s five-part docuseries … remains an upsetting, enraging, and largely even-handed history lesson about the past two decades.” — Daily Beast
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 54%
What critics said: “Clickbait wants to send powerful messages about the dangers of social media in the digital age, but the hackneyed writing and unfathomable reveals can’t save the show from the irony of being nothing more than an intriguing title.” — AV Club (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%
What critics said: “Over the years, it’s gotten looser, funnier, more sure of itself and more emotionally engaging, all while showing admirable fealty to the building blocks of quality mainstream television.” — Vanity Fair (season six)