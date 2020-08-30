The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Lucifer' to 'High Score'

Netflix ‘Lucifer’

Netflix’s “Lucifer” dethroned “The Umbrella Academy” this week as the streamer’s most popular show.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

After a few weeks at the top, Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” was dethroned as the streamer’s most popular TV series by “Lucifer.” The first half of the show’s fifth season debuted last week.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

Netflix’s latest reality series, “Million Dollar Beach House,” also gained popularity this week.

Producer Nick Rigg told Business Insider’s Ashley Rodriguez in an interview that Netflix was a “natural home” for the show because it’s “somewhat of a hybrid model of a show – it’s not all a docu-soap and it’s not all a heavily formatted show – it’s somewhere between the two.”

“The Legend of Korra” was the only show that’s not a Netflix original on this week’s list.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Million Dollar Beach House” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “The competition is fierce – and the drama undeniable – as a group of young and hungry agents try to seal the deal on luxury listings in the Hamptons.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Naturally, if viewers are not quite satisfied luxuriating in the dream homes of other people, they can be marinating in the bile generated by those selling the dream homes of other people.” – Wall Street Journal (season 1)

8. “Trinkets” (Netflix original, 2019-2020)

Netflix

Description: “A grieving teen finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school after they all land in the same Shoplifters Anonymous group.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 50%

What critics said: “Trinkets satisfies in its final season by switching to a character-driven focus that lets its main trio have the final word on how we view them, and how they view themselves.” – RogerEbert.com (season 2)

7. “Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty hunters.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ is not perfect television, but it’s infused with the sort of small-scale, needle-sharp sensibility that can’t be achieved by committee, nor, really, by anyone fearful of falling flat.” –Variety (season 1)

6. “Rust Valley Restorers” (Netflix original, 2018-present)

Netflix

Description: “Old-school auto collector Mike Hall, his pal Avery Shoaf and son Connor Hall go the extra mile to restore retro cars – and hopefully turn a profit.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “High Score” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “This docuseries traces the history of classic video games, featuring insights from the innovators who brought these worlds and characters to life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 74%

What critics said: “High Score presents video games as a great equaliser … It does not have any interest in exploring the gatekeepers, inside and out of the industry, who have made this vision as simplistic as it is wrong.” – The Verge

4. “The Legend of Korra” (Nickelodeon, 2012-2014)

Nickelodeon

Description: “An avatar who can control the elements fights to keep her city safe from the evil forces of both the physical and spiritual worlds.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “In a cultural climate that is starving for strong female representation The Legend Of Korra has consistently delivered captivating female figures.” –AV Club (season 4)

3. “Hoops” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Good luck with that.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 15%

What critics said: “If Hoops had the courage of its lack of convictions it would be as overtly racist and homophobic as it is sexist. But it doesn’t. It confirms its racism and homophobia through tokenism.” – Guardian (season 1)

2. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “What makes the second season of “The Umbrella Academy” such pleasant viewing is all the ways it lives up to the promise of the flawed-but-very-watchable first year.” – San Francisco Chronicle (season 2)

1. “Lucifer” (Netflix original, 2016-present)

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “Lucifer will always be the show that gave us an archangel chasing a chicken while the Devil laughs in the background and Season 5 is going all-in on the parts of the show that make it such an addictive watch.” –TV Guide (season 5)

