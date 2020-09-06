The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Million Dollar Beach House' to 'Cobra Kai'

Netflix ‘Cobra Kai’

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” dethroned “Lucifer” this week as the streamer’s most popular show.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

After “Love Is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle” earlier this year, Netflix has another hit on its hands with “Million Dollar Beach House.”

But the series isn’t as popular as “Lucifer” and “Cobra Kai,” which recently moved from YouTube to Netflix and has found a large audience.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Hoops” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Good luck with that.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 15%

What critics said: “A show that quickly numbs the viewer to the provocative effect of an f-bomb, and simply comes off as trying too hard to be naughty.” – RogerEbert.com(season 1)

8. “Sister, Sister” (ABC/The WB, 1994-1999)

ABC

Description:“Separated at birth, twin sisters Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell reunite after 14 years and soon move in together, blending families and personalities.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

7. “I Am a Killer: Released” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “In this crime docuseries spinoff, a convict is paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder. Then he makes a stunning confession.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

6. “Bunk’d” (Disney Channel, 2015-2019)

Disney Channel

Description: “The Ross siblings of Disney’s hit series ‘Jessie’ spend a summer full of fun and adventure at Maine’s Camp Kikiwaka, where their parents first met.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Netflix

Description:“Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “For every moment that delights you there will likely be one that frustrates you in equal measure. But this is a show whose whole is much more than the sum of its parts, and that is what makes all the difference.” – Paste Magazine(season 2)

4. “Cocomelon” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “Million Dollar Beach House” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “The competition is fierce – and the drama undeniable – as a group of young and hungry agents try to seal the deal on luxury listings in the Hamptons.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “There’s really no excuse for this show to be as flat as it is.” – Variety (season 1)

2. “Lucifer” (Netflix original, 2016-present)

Netflix

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “Feels like the erstwhile ‘finality’ of the show gave the cast a lot more permission to explore their characters. Not only are they clearly having a blast, they’re given room to flesh out what each of them mean to each other in a way they never have before.” – Den of Geek (season 5)

1. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix original, 2018-present)

Netflix

Description: “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “Cobra Kai remains more entertaining and well-executed than it has any right to be.” –Entertainment Weekly (season 2)

