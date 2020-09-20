The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Get Organised' to 'Away'

Diyah Pera/Netflix ‘Away.’

Netflix’s space drama “Away” is the streamer’s most popular series for the second week in a row.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix’s new space drama “Away” continues to attract viewers, maintaining its stance as the streamer’s most popular series for the second straight week.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Pokémon Journeys: The Series” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Young trainer Ash and his new friend Goh become research fellows at Professor Cerise’s laboratory, travelling all over the world to learn about Pokémon.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “Challenger: The Final Slight” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “Engineers, officials and the crew members’ families provide their perspective on the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster and its aftermath.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

7. “Ancient Aliens” (History, 2010-present)

History

Description: “Were ancient humans really behind some of the most important technological advances in civilized history, or did they have extraterrestrial help?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

6. “Julie and the Phantoms” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Julie lost her passion for music when she lost her mum. But when three ghostly guys appear and lift her spirits, they decide to start a band together!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “Julie and the Phantoms harks back to a happier, simpler time but, hopefully, not in a way that today’s young people find obnoxiously oblivious to their current crises.” – Guardian (season 1)

5. “Cocomelon” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “Girlfriends” (The CW, 2000-2008)

The CW

Description: “Four close friends in Los Angeles challenge and support each other through life’s triumphs and disasters. Sophisticated, relatable and always funny.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “Get Organised with the Home Edit” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Expert home organisers Clea and Joanna help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorise and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “If you’re into seeing messy spaces become neat, with people genuinely enthused to help, then Get Organised With The Home Edit will feel like getting into a warm bath, one where your products are sorted by colour.” –Decider (season 1)

2. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix original, 2018-present)

YouTube

Description: “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “Cobra Kai turned out to be far better than it had any right to be.” – NBC News Think(season 2)

1. “Away” (Netflix original, 2020)

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Description: “Commander Emma Green leaves behind her husband and daughter to lead an international crew of astronauts on a perilous three-year mission to Mars.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 61%

What critics said: “The series delivers enough emotional honesty and compelling space drama to elevate itself above the normal Netflix drudgery.” – Observer(season 1)

