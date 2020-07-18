The top 9 TV shows on Netflix this week

Netflix ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’

“Down to Earth” and “The Baby-Sitters Club” are some of Netflix’s most popular shows this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Zac Efron’s new Netflix series is a hit. The travel show, “Down to Earth,” follows Efron around the world with a health expert.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

Other Netflix originals – from “Unsolved Mysteries” to “The Baby-Sitters Club” – continued to be popular with viewers this week. Only one series, “The Office,” wasn’t a Netflix original this week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Floor Is Lava” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “If you’re looking for a summer distraction, it doesn’t get much more mindlessly distracting than this. But depending on the size of your house, maybe don’t try it at home.” – NBC News Think (season 1)

8. “The Office” (NBC, 2005-2013)

NBC

Description: “This hit comedy chronicles the foibles of disgruntled office workers – led by deluded boss Michael Scott – at the Dunder Mifflin paper company.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “The Office has seemed lost, particularly by devoting substantial time to world-building Dwight’s beet farm, a remnant of a failed spin-off effort.” –NPR (season 9)

7. “The Business of Drugs” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “To understand the origins and true impact of the business of drugs, a former CIA analyst investigates the economics of six illicit substances.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Settles into the nitty-gritty of the ins and outs of the cocaine trade, tosses in a few op-ed assertions, a handful of whopper statistics and some fascinating firsthand accounts.” – Decider

6. “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Ann M. Martin’s beloved books get a modern update in this series that follows a group of girlfriends and their homegrown babysitting business.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “There are plenty of happy-go-lucky characters on TV. But rarely do we see the nuance of joy – the struggle to achieve it, the idea that someone else might be left out of it – portrayed so expertly, let alone told in stories about children.” – USA Today (season 1)

5. “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “Stories from survivors fuel this docuseries examining how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his abuses.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “Filthy Rich is a good enough starting point if you know little about Jeffrey Epstein, but it doesn’t crack anything open. The best thing the documentary does is let you hear from the survivors directly.” – Slate

4. “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Best friends George and Harold – along with their classmates and tyrannical principal – are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “Warrior Nun” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 72%

What critics said: “When it picks up a full head of steam, as it does in the final couple of episodes during a mission to the Vatican, you can easily see Warrior Nun running and running.” – Guardian (season 1)

2. “Unsolved Mysteries” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 74%

What critics said: “The Netflix format allows each case to have its own 45-50 minute instalment, unlike the original series, which usually crammed four or more shorter segments into a single episode.” – io9

1. “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57%

What critics said: “Here’s the craziest part: By the end of the show, I was kind of envious of Zac Efron. His worldview is so refreshing, so free of the kind of forced irony you see from a lot of people on television.” – Uproxx (season 1)

