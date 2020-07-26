The top 9 TV shows on Netflix this week, from 'Cursed' to 'The Last Dance'

Netflix

“Cursed” and “The Last Dance” are some of the most popular shows on Netflix this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

When “The Last Dance” aired earlier this year, it was ESPN’s most watched documentary ever. Now the Michael Jordan docuseries is a hit on Netflix, too.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

Netflix’s new fantasy series “Cursed,” starring “13 Reasons Why” actress Katherine Langford, topped the list this week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “In the Dark” (The CW, 2019-present)

The CW

Description: “A blind woman with vices finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation when her best friend turns up dead.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “The show’s entire treatment of blindness comes across as a regressive curiosity made all the more frustrating by the amount of time the show spends humiliating Murphy in the early episodes.” – Hollywood Reporter (season 1)

8. “Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “Five Mafia families ruled New York with a bloody fist in the 1970s and ’80s, until a group of federal agents tried the unthinkable: taking them down.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

What critics said: “It can be a little dry at times, but it’s an easy watch, a reminder of how dedicated professionals and breakthroughs in technology can change law and order.” – RogerEbert.com(season 1)

7. “Indian Matchmaking” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “Indian Matchmaking is a delight. It opens up a glimpse into a world that a lot of us only know by its worst aspects.” – Deadline (season 1)

6. “The Business of Drugs” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “To understand the origins and true impact of the business of drugs, a former CIA analyst investigates the economics of six illicit substances.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Settles into the nitty-gritty of the ins and outs of the cocaine trade, tosses in a few op-ed assertions, a handful of whopper statistics and some fascinating firsthand accounts.” – Decider

5. “Unsolved Mysteries” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 74%

What critics said: “The fact that the show is back is great, but it needs to do something to situate itself as ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ and not another quasi-HBO documentary series. Change can be good, but sometimes you shouldn’t mess with what has already worked.” – Indiewire (season 1)

4. “The Last Dance” (ESPN, 2020)

ESPN

Description:“This docuseries chronicles the rise of superstar Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, with unaired footage from an unforgettable 1997-98 season.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “Serves as an education, a reintroduction, and a spiritual reunion for one of the great basketball teams of all time. It is as farcically self-involved as it sounds, but how else would one capture Jordan’s singular, single-minded essence?” – The Atlantic

3. “Dark Desire” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

2. “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57%

What critics said: “The series is meant to focus on environmentalism, but it’s all over the place – and not in a good way.” – Cosmopolitan (season 1)

1. “Cursed” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “What gives Cursed its edge is the source material, which subverts centuries of lore and oppressive systems. The Netflix adaptation isn’t nearly as captivating, but it still manages to be a quaint escape from reality.” – AV Club (season 1)

