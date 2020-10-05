The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'The Good Place' to 'Cobra Kai'

Colleen Hayes/NBC D’Arcy Carden and Kristen Bell in ‘The Good Place.’

“The Good Place” became one of Netflix’s most popular TV shows after its fourth season became available to stream last week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

The final season of NBC’s “The Good Place” became available to stream on Netflix last week, which has boosted the series up the streaming giant’s popularity rankings.

“Cobra Kai” has surged in popularity after moving from YouTube to Netflix. Netflix announced on Friday that the third season would debut in January and that it renewed the “Karate Kid” sequel for a fourth season.

But they couldn’t beat Ryan Murphy’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel, “Ratched,” which remained Netflix’s most popular series for the second straight week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Wentworth” (SoHo, 2013-present)

SoHo

Description: “Bea Smith is locked up while awaiting trial for the alleged attempted murder of her husband and must learn how life works in prison.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV, 2015-2020)

Pop

Description: “Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: ‘Schitt’s Creek.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “There are finales of shows that stay with us and give a beautiful sendoff to their characters, and I’m proud to say that ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is among the most amazing.” – The Mary Sue (season six)

7. “Sneakerheads” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Family man Devin falls back into his sneaker obsession after his pal Bobby talks him into a wheeling-dealing scheme to score a mythical pair of kicks.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40%

What critics said: “Where ‘Sneakerheads’ unfortunately falls flat, however, is the lack of portrayal of adults who sensibly participate in sneaker culture.” – Thrillist (season one)

6. “The Blacklist” (NBC, 2013-present)

Sony Pictures Television/NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Description: “After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other baddies, but only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen is his partner.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “For now, there appears to be a legitimate shift in how [Red and Liz] talk with one another. The power dynamic is as balanced as ever, which makes for a far more compelling race to the next big reveal.” – TV Guide (season six)

5. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix original, 2018-present)

Netflix

Description: “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “Season 2 of the YouTube series is, if anything, better than the first – a teen soap, largely, which also packs a wryly nostalgic kick.” – CNN

4. “Cocomelon” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “The Good Place” (NBC, 2016-2020)

Colleen Hayes/NBC

Description: “Due to an error, self-absorbed Eleanor Shellstrop arrives at the Good Place after her death. Determined to stay, she tries to become a better person.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: “A comedic appraisal of philosophy, morality, and the meaning of life. All of this was made palatable to network TV viewers with the help of winning stars, joyful puns … and a lightness of tone that kept things defiantly frivolous.” – The Atlantic (season four)

2. “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

1. “Ratched” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital. But beneath her stylish exterior lurks a growing darkness.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “‘Ratched’ lacks sustained faith in the power of its human drama.” – RogerEbert.com

