The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' to 'The Legend of Korra'

Netflix ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” and “The Legend of Korra” are popular on Netflix this week, but they couldn’t dethrone “The Umbrella Academy.”

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” found new life on Netflix recently, nearly two decades after it first debuted on Nickelodeon. Now it’s the sequel series “Legend of Korra’s” turn.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

“The Legend of Korra” and the Netflix original “Teenage Bounty Hunters” hooked audiences, but couldn’t dethrone “The Umbrella Academy” this week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Netflix

Description: “In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colourful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “Selling Sunset” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Netflix

Description: “The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “It’s definitely ticking that big nonsense box that we all need at the moment, but it is not that original. It’s a type of show that has been on TV for years.” – BBC (season 3)

7. “World’s Most Wanted” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Suspected of heinous crimes, they have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. A docuseries profiling the world’s most wanted.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

6. “The Seven Deadly Sins” (Netflix original, 2014-present)

Netflix

Description: “When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “Shameless” (Showtime, 2011-2020)

SHOWTIME

Description: “This dramedy based on a British series centres on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “Shameless has become synonymous with Aimless.” – AV Club (season 10)

4. “(Un)well” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do these wellness trends live up to their promises?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “Overall, the show does a decent job of defining the line between Western and traditional use of new-to-us wellness trends like ayahuasca.” – Slate (season 1)

3. “Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty hunters.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “Brisk and funny, warm and wonderfully oddball, Teenage Bounty Hunters is a binge everyone – except maybe Old Testament God – can get behind.” – EW (season 1)

2. “The Legend of Korra” (Nickelodeon, 2012-2014)

Nickelodeon

Description: “An avatar who can control the elements fights to keep her city safe from the evil forces of both the physical and spiritual worlds.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “While some characters were underutilized and several episodes dragged, the overarching story was solid, specifically in terms of theme and allegory.” –IGN (season 4)

1. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Netflix

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “The Umbrella Academy does have some senses of style and humour, which help distract from the yawning chasm of nonsense lurking in its core. But nearly every aspect of the show would be stronger if any of its logical boundaries had any weight at all.” – Vulture (season 2)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.