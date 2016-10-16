7 TV shows you need to watch if you love 'Game of Thrones'

Winter has definitely arrived for “Game of Thrones” and its fans, and they’re bummed.
Not only has it been months since the show’s sixth season aired, but the show’s seventh season will be arriving later than usual. The producers had to start production later this year in order to catch the — you guessed it — winter season in real life.
So what now? What could fill the void “Thrones” has left behind in our lives and TV schedules?
Business Insider worked with Taykey, an advertising technology company that can pinpoint specific audiences and analyse what’s trending for them, to discover which shows hardcore “Game of Thrones” fans talk about when they’re not talking about “Thrones.”
Here are the seven most talked-about shows among “Thrones” fans, according to Taykey:
This crew of superheroes travel back and forth in time to protect the current timeline from a host of threats.
After witnessing the murder of someone who looks exactly like her, Sarah assumes the woman's life. She'll soon learn that she's a clone and there are others. Plus, someone is trying to kill her and the other clones.
From Ryan Murphy, this anthology series has a different setting and story each season. Some of the cast members do return as new characters on different seasons.
A group of agents make up this government black ops team, which is charged with defending humans and earth from mutants. But things begin to change as double agents infiltrate the group and they don't know who to trust.
Professor Keating (Viola Davis) is the most successful attorney teaching at Middleton University. But her law students have no idea how dark her secrets are and how much someone is willing to go to bring them to light.
It's life and death, love and heartbreak in this long-running medical drama about Dr. Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her seriously competitive and tight-knit colleagues.
The story of notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) and the beginning of America's War on Drugs.
