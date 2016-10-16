7 TV shows you need to watch if you love 'Game of Thrones'

Winter has definitely arrived for “Game of Thrones” and its fans, and they’re bummed.

Not only has it been months since the show’s sixth season aired, but the show’s seventh season will be arriving later than usual. The producers had to start production later this year in order to catch the — you guessed it — winter season in real life.

So what now? What could fill the void “Thrones” has left behind in our lives and TV schedules?

Business Insider worked with Taykey, an advertising technology company that can pinpoint specific audiences and analyse what’s trending for them, to discover which shows hardcore “Game of Thrones” fans talk about when they’re not talking about “Thrones.”

Here are the seven most talked-about shows among “Thrones” fans, according to Taykey:

'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (The CW) Jordon Nuttall/TheCW 'Legends of Tomorrow' stars, from left, Ciara Renee as Kendra/Hawkgirl, Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein, Caity Lotz as White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Wentworth Miller as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold, and Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave. This crew of superheroes travel back and forth in time to protect the current timeline from a host of threats. 'Orphan Black' (BBC America) BBC America Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany plays dozens of characters on 'Orphan Black.' After witnessing the murder of someone who looks exactly like her, Sarah assumes the woman's life. She'll soon learn that she's a clone and there are others. Plus, someone is trying to kill her and the other clones. 'American Horror Story' (FX) Lady Gaga as Scathach on 'American Horror Story: Roanoke.' From Ryan Murphy, this anthology series has a different setting and story each season. Some of the cast members do return as new characters on different seasons. 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' (ABC) ABC/Matthias Clamer ABC's 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' stars, from left, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May, Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, Henry Simmons as Alphonso 'Mack' MacKenzie, Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons. A group of agents make up this government black ops team, which is charged with defending humans and earth from mutants. But things begin to change as double agents infiltrate the group and they don't know who to trust. 'How to Get Away with Murder' (ABC) ABC/Matthias Clamer 'How to Get Away With Murder' stars, from left, Viola Davis, Alfred Enoch, and Karla Souza. Professor Keating (Viola Davis) is the most successful attorney teaching at Middleton University. But her law students have no idea how dark her secrets are and how much someone is willing to go to bring them to light. 'Grey's Anatomy' (ABC) ABC/Mitch Haaseth 'Grey's Anatomy' stars, from left, Ellen Pompeo and Martin Henderson. It's life and death, love and heartbreak in this long-running medical drama about Dr. Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her seriously competitive and tight-knit colleagues. 'Narcos' (Netflix) Netflix Wagner Moura is actually Brazilian, not Colombian like Pablo Escobar. The story of notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) and the beginning of America's War on Drugs.

