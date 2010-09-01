Bulls Back On The Rampage: Here Are The Top Trends Rocking The Market Right Now

Understand today’s action, fast.
First the scoreboard:
- Dow up 0.41%
- Nasdaq up 0.14%
- S&P 500 up 0.34%
- 10-year yield down (stronger) 6.3 basis points to 2.49%
- Gold making a nice run
Perhaps weighted down by its M&A activity, as a buyer, its recently reduced outlook, and the fact that Gartner has just cut its PC sales forecast (to 'just' 20% growth).
KEY MARKET LOSER: Monsanto (MON) can't recovery from its drop after cutting 2010 guidance this morning
KEY MARKET LEADER: This isn't the sexiest of intraday performance, but Exxon Mobil's gains are part of the Materials sector support in the market today
UNUSUAL VOLUME: We highlighted unusual pre-market volume this morning in Brocade, and it seems to have materialised into a small rally, stock outperforming
UNUSUAL VOLUME: We highlighted the same thing for ROVI this morning, and here too there seems to be a small rally
