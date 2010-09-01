Bulls Back On The Rampage: Here Are The Top Trends Rocking The Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Bull Crowd Spain

Understand today’s action, fast.

First the scoreboard:

  • Dow up 0.41%
  • Nasdaq up 0.14%
  • S&P 500 up 0.34%
  • 10-year yield down (stronger) 6.3 basis points to 2.49%
  • Gold making a nice run

The S&P 500 shot up in early trading and has since settled

SECTOR WATCH: It's like an inverse of yesterday, with Financials and Materials outperforming

YEAR-TO-DATE: Still, Financials and Materials remain losers so far this year

KEY MARKET LEADER: JP Morgan is leading the financials' outperformance today

KEY MARKET LOSER: Intel (INTC)

Perhaps weighted down by its M&A activity, as a buyer, its recently reduced outlook, and the fact that Gartner has just cut its PC sales forecast (to 'just' 20% growth).

M&A CHATTER: Saks (SKS) exploding just on the suggestion that it could be an M&A target

KEY MARKET LOSER: Monsanto (MON) can't recovery from its drop after cutting 2010 guidance this morning

KEY MARKET LEADER: This isn't the sexiest of intraday performance, but Exxon Mobil's gains are part of the Materials sector support in the market today

UNUSUAL VOLUME: We highlighted unusual pre-market volume this morning in Brocade, and it seems to have materialised into a small rally, stock outperforming

UNUSUAL VOLUME: We highlighted the same thing for ROVI this morning, and here too there seems to be a small rally

10-year U.S. Treasuries continue to rally, sending the 10-year yield back below 2.50% today

Gold has surged over the last few hours

