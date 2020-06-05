The top trending TV shows this week, from Netflix's 'When They See Us' to HBO Max's 'Legendary'

Netflix ‘When They See Us’

HBO Max’s “Legendary” and Netflix’s “When They See Us” are some of the top trending TV shows right now.

Every week, data company Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the top streaming originals with the biggest week-over-week increase in demand in the US.

These aren’t necessarily the most popular titles, but the ones that are gaining the most momentum.

As protests against racism and police violence spread throughout the US, interest in TV shows that focus on race, such as Netflix’s “When They See Us” and “Dear White People,” has increased.

Every week, data company Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the top streaming originals that have seen the biggest week-over-week increase in audience demand in the US. Parrot Analytics measures demand expressions, its global TV measurement standard that reflects the desires, engagement, and viewership of a series, weighted by importance.

This week measured the increase in demand from the week of May 20 to 26 to the week of May 27 to June 2. These aren’t necessarily the most popular titles in the US, but they are the ones gaining the most momentum among audiences.

HBO Max, which launched last week, has three shows on the list: the animated “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” the third season of “Search Party,” and “Legendary.”

Below are the top 8 streaming original TV shows on the rise this week:

8. “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Netflix

Demand increase: 146.9%

Description: “Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. Based on the true story.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “When They See Us achieves quite a lot, asking us all to consider exactly who in America really gets the presumption of innocence when accused of a crime.” – NPR

The series premiered May 31, 2019. See more insights for “When They See Us.”

7. “Looney Tunes Cartoons” (HBO Max)

HBO Max

Demand increase: 159.3%

Description: “The all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons feature updated stories for the new millennium – and beyond! Back to their old tricks are Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and other marquee Looney Tunes characters who promise to delight audiences young and old with their zany adventures, slapstick comedy, and madcap energy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 88% (season 1)

What critics said: “There’s more to what’s happening here than mere mimicry – there’s an understanding of tone and, yes, character.” – RogerEbert.com

Season 1 premiered on May 27. See more insights for “Looney Tunes Cartoons.”

6. “Search Party” (HBO Max)

TBS

Demand increase: 170.5%

Description:“Search Party is a comedy thriller about a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings whose search for a missing friend leads them down a dark and shocking path of no return.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96% (season 2)

What critics said: “A brilliant and oddly empathetic skewering of the blind spots of late-capitalist narcissism.” – Guardian (season 2)

Season 3 premieres June 25. See more insights for “Search Party.”

5. “Ramy” (Hulu)

Hulu

Demand increase: 301.2%

Description: “Ramy is a first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighbourhood. RAMY will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95% (season 2)

What critics said: “Ramy is still very funny and is as smart and easy to love as it ever was, and everything that made the first season award-worthy is present and stronger in its second go-round.” – Salon (season 2)

Season 2 premiered May 29. See more insights for “Ramy.”

4. “Dear White People” (Netflix)

Netflix

Demand increase: 328.7%

Description: “Students of colour navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that’s not nearly as ‘post-racial’ as it thinks.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90% (season 3)

What critics said: “The college campus satire attempts to reconcile two complicated histories, and mostly succeeds.” – New York Times (season 3)

Season 3 premiered August 2, 2019 (renewed for fourth and final season). See more insights for “Dear White People.”

3. “Queen America” (Facebook Watch)

Facebook Watch

Demand increase: 381.2%

Description: “It’s the day of the Miss Oklahoma Starred and Striped United States pageant and Vicki Ellis, renowned pageant coach, prepares her client Hayley Wilson for what is sure to be a guaranteed win. But when Vicki tries to get her sister and niece to come to the pageant, their opinions clash and Vicki’s perfectly poised mask begins to slip.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 62%

What critics said: “There’s a watchable spark in Zeta-Jones and something admirable in the respect that Queen America shows to Samantha, who’s played by Shouse with just the right mix of naïveté, charm, and self-awareness.” – Vulture

Season 1 premiered November 18, 2018. See more insights for “Queen America.”

2. “Central Park” (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus

Demand increase: 436.5%

Description: “Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) that follows the exploits of a family living in the world’s most famous park. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% (season 1)

What critics said: “Central Park kicks off with a similar narrative and stylistic foundation as Bob’s Burgers, but it distinguishes itself with an enthusiastic musical format that’s packed with humour and catchy tunes.” – IGN (season 1)

Season 1 premiered May 29. See more insights for “Central Park.”

1. “Legendary” (HBO Max)

HBO Max

Demand increase: 1,055%

Description: “The fabulous HBO Max original reality competition series Legendary follows legit voguing Houses, some established, some new to the scene, as they compete for the largest ballroom grand prize ever: $US100,000. This season kicks off with the iconic Houses of Escada, Ebony, Ninja, Gucci, West, St. Laurent, Lanvin, and Balmain in a heated, jaw-dropping competition to secure the bag and claim legendary status. Hosted by MC Dashaun Wesley, with beats by DJ MikeQ, each new episode finds these chosen family units facing off in fashion and dance challenges that culminate in nightly ‘Superior House’ designations, while judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion determine who has what it takes to move forward, and who gets chopped.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92% (season 1)

What critics said: “Its messaging is slapdash, but its production value is slick as hell, packaging ballroom as an almost high octane sport. Whether you’re an aficionado or neophyte, one has ever seen ballroom presented with such a lavish eye.” – Variety (season 1)

Season 1 premiered May 27. See more insights for “Legendary.”

