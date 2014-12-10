The Top 10 Trending Trailers On YouTube This Year

YouTube just released its list of top-trending trailers for 2014.

While there are a lot of huge movies coming out next year, the trailers for “Star Wars” and “The Avengers” sequel aren’t at the top of the list, according to YouTube.

The list does not compile trailers with the most views. Rather, the trailers here are based on the amount of views, shares, comments, likes, and more. Trailer views were compiled through Dec. 3.

In addition to movies, a video game trailer also makes the list.

10. “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare” Live Action Trailer

Views: 26.8 million

9. “The Fault in Our Stars” Official Trailer

Views: 29.9 million

8. “Lucy” trailer

Views: 36.1 million

7. “Godzilla” Official Main Trailer

Views: 36.9 million

6. “Fast & Furious 7” (“Furious 7”) Official Trailer

Views: 37.9 million

5. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” Official Trailer

Views: 43.2 million

4. “Jurassic World” Official Trailer

Views: 44.7 million

3. “Star Wars: Episode VII” Trailer Teaser

Views: 52.9 million

2. Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” Teaser Trailer

Views: 64.9 million

1. “Fifty Shades of Grey” Official Trailer

Views: 67.42 million

YouTube reports the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” trailer is the fastest-viewed trailer of the year. It received 54 million views in its first week of views from Nov. 28-Dec. 5.

The “Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer received 48 million views in its first week. The “Jurassic World” trailer was viewed 41 million times in its first seven days of release.

