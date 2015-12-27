The 10 tech questions that stumped the masses this year (and their answers)

Jillian D'Onfro

It was a year of new product releases, app updates, and fresh gadgets.

Which, naturally, means that we were confused by a lot of things.

Google rounded up the top ten tech-related searches that saw traffic spikes this year.

Here they are, ranked least-to-most searched:

10. How to get iOS 9

Answer: On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update

Ta-da!

9. How to replay a Snapchat

Make sure you turn on 'Replay' in your settings, and then you'll see the option to re-watch one lucky Snap a day.

Snapchat also introduced paid replays for $0.99 this fall

7. How to take a screenshot on a Galaxy S5

Press the power button and the home button at the same time

6. How to cancel Apple Music

TIn the Apple Music app, press your account icon in the left-hand corner, then 'View Apple ID,' then 'Manage' under subscriptions, then turn off 'Automatic Renewal'

5. How to use Apple Pay

4. How to authorise a computer on iTunes

From the iTunes menu bar, click 'Account' and then 'Authorise This Computer'

3. How to get the new emojis

If you have the latest smartphone software, you will have the newest emoji available for your OS

2. How to upgrade to Windows 10

Microsoft ended up forcing everyone to upgrade, so this question no longer applies

And the top trending query was... 1. How to use the new Snapchat update

There were a bunch of updates this year -- here's how to use the new Lens feature

