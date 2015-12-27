The 10 tech questions that stumped the masses this year (and their answers)

It was a year of new product releases, app updates, and fresh gadgets.
Which, naturally, means that we were confused by a lot of things.
Google rounded up the top ten tech-related searches that saw traffic spikes this year.
Here they are, ranked least-to-most searched:
Answer: On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update
Ta-da!
Make sure you turn on 'Replay' in your settings, and then you'll see the option to re-watch one lucky Snap a day.
Snapchat also introduced paid replays for $0.99 this fall
Press the power button and the home button at the same time
TIn the Apple Music app, press your account icon in the left-hand corner, then 'View Apple ID,' then 'Manage' under subscriptions, then turn off 'Automatic Renewal'
From the iTunes menu bar, click 'Account' and then 'Authorise This Computer'
If you have the latest smartphone software, you will have the newest emoji available for your OS
There were a bunch of updates this year -- here's how to use the new Lens feature
