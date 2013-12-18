The Top Trending Smartphones Of 2013

Jillian D'Onfro

Google just released its annual list of what the world searched for throughout the year.

Here are the top 10smartphones that were trending on Google in 2013.

10. Nokia Lumia 1020, which has one of the best cameras on the market

Nokia Lumia 1020Nokia

9. LG G2, LG’s latest smartphone

LG G2 Hands OnKevin Smith/Business Insider

8. Moto X, Motorola’s new Android-running device

Moto x white back motorola eventWilliam Wei, Business Insider

7. Galaxy X3, Samsung’s Android phone

Galaxy X3Boost Mobile

6. BlackBerry 10, the latest from BlackBerry

Blackberry q10 hands on business insiderWilliam Wei, Business Insider

5. Nexus 5, Google’s flagship Android phone

Nexus 5Google/Screenshot

4. HTC One, one of the best Android phones ever made

Htc oneWilliam Wei, Business Insider

3. iPhone 5C, the new plastic iPhone

Apple iphone 5cJustin Sullivan/Getty Images

2. Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung’s flagship phone

Samsung galaxy s4 home screenSteve Kovach/Business Insider

And the top trending phone of the year was…

1. iPhone 5S, Apple’s flagship product which, famously, came in gold for the first time

Gold iphone 5stldtoday / YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us