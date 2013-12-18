The Top Trending Smartphones Of 2013

Google just released its annual list of what the world searched for throughout the year.

Here are the top 10smartphones that were trending on Google in 2013.

10. Nokia Lumia 1020, which has one of the best cameras on the market

9. LG G2, LG’s latest smartphone



7. Galaxy X3, Samsung’s Android phone

6. BlackBerry 10, the latest from BlackBerry



4. HTC One, one of the best Android phones ever made



3. iPhone 5C, the new plastic iPhone

2. Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung’s flagship phone

And the top trending phone of the year was…

1. iPhone 5S, Apple’s flagship product which, famously, came in gold for the first time



