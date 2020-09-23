The 10 top travel destinations for RVers in 2020

Shutterstock National parks have become popular destinations for RVers.

This year, people have been turning to RVs for a way to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Togo RV and the Roadtrippers app studied the habits of 18,000 RVers to find out the most popular travel stops in 2020.

Most of the popular stops are national parks, like Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and Zion – all of which round out the top three.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc throughout the US, 2020 continues to be the year of the RV.

Since people turned to RVs and road trips in record numbers to stay safe while travelling this summer, the travel industry has completely changed. To better understand this change and learn where people are heading in their RVs, Togo RV and Roadtrippers, a road trip planning app, studied the habits of 18,000 users to find the most popular stops of 2020.

Here are the top 10 stops for RVers and where you should be planning your next road trip while adhering to local COVID-19 guidelines.

The Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado is the 10th most popular stop for RVers, according to Togo RV and Roadtrippers’ data.

Shutterstock Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Piñon Flats Campground is the only campground in the park, so it fills up quite fast. With just 88 sites for RVs up to 25 feet long, you have to book your spot well in advance, especially during peak season. However, experts warn driving your RV through the national park can get tricky and recommend avoiding Highway 285.

RVers love to visit the Four Corners Monument, making it the ninth most popular stop.

Shutterstock Four Corners monument.

There are several private RV parks in Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico that surround the four corners. For example,La Mesa RV Park has 38 spots with full hookups that can accommodate vehicles that are 65 feet long.

Sequoia National Park is a popular locale in California.

welcomia/Shutterstock Sequoia National Park.

There are three campgrounds for RVs in Sequoia National Park, including Lodgepole, Dorst Creek, and Potwisha. Each campground can accommodate RVs between 24 and 42 feet long. There are a few private campgrounds near by, like Lemon Cove Village RV Park, which has 55 sites and full hookups.

The seventh most popular stop for RVers, Mount Rushmore National Memorial is also home to this year’s most popular campground for RVers.

Reuters Mount Rushmore.

Togo RV found that the Mount Rushmore KOA at Palmer Gulch Resort was the most-visited RV park in the country this year. The park has pools, spas, and mini-golf for RV guests.

Yosemite National Park in California is another favourite stop for RVers.

YayaErnst/Getty Images Yosemite National Park.

Since Yosemite is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains,RVs longer than 45 feet are banned from the roads that lead to the park since they are tight and mountainous.

As for staying overnight, Yosemite has 10 campgrounds for RVs, but they don’t offer hookups like electrical, sewer, and water.

Glacier National Park in Montana is the fifth most sought-after stop.

Zack Frank/Shutterstock Glacier National Park.

The campgrounds inside Glacier National Park do not have hookups for RVs, so experts recommend staying at campgrounds outside the landmark, like West Glacier RV Park. It’s also important to note that the national park’s famous road Going-to-the-Sun is off-limits to RVs because of low-hanging trees and sharp turns.

Another popular location for RVers is Arches National Park in Utah.

Colin D. Young/Shutterstock Arches National Park.

Arches has only one public camping site, and it has only 51 spots. During the busy season, the campground is filled every night. Luckily, there are a few campgrounds located outside of the park but nearby, like Ballard RV Park, Moab Valley RV Resort and Campground, and Slickrock.

Another Utah destination, Zion National Park, rounds out the top three most popular stops.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Zion National Park.

In Zion National Park, there are two overnight campsites for RVs: South Campground and Watchman Campground. The Zion River Resort, however, is located 13 miles from the park’s entrance and offers full hookups, an outdoor pool, and a sauna.

The Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona is the second most visited spot.

Wild Horizons/UIG/Getty Images Grand Canyon National Park.

Located on the South Rim, Trailer Village RV Park offers full hookups and requires reservations. Additionally, the park can accommodate trailers up to 50 feet long.

Yellowstone National Park is the most popular stop for people travelling in RVs.

At Yellowstone, there are five campgrounds that require reservations to park your RV. Fishing Bridge is the only campground in the national park that offers hookups and a dump site; however, it was closed to visitors this summer and is expected to open this fall.

The park also advises RVers to avoid certain roads like Bighorn Mountains and Beartooth Highway because it will be difficult to manoeuvre the vehicle on those roads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.