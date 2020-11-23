These are the top destinations Australians want to travel to in 2021 – if the pandemic allows them

Many people are ready for a travel trip. Image: Getty

Australians have been yearning to travel and a new report from Luxury Escapes has revealed which destinations they want to head to.

Domestically, these include North Queensland and Tasmania.

Internationally, it’s countries including New Zealand and Japan.

A new report from Luxury Escapes has revealed the top destinations Australians have been longing to visit since the pandemic brought the travel industry to a halt.

The report was based on responses from 6000 Australian travellers and found 88% are planning on taking one or more domestic trips in 2021. Plus, 48% are keen to travel to parts of the country they haven’t seen yet.

Google Australia’s Head of Travel, Michelle Allen, believes 2021 will be the year of what is being called “revenge travel”.

“It means that because consumers haven’t been able to travel there is a high pent up demand, and when travel/border restrictions are lifted there will be a surge in consumers booking travel,” she said in the report.

Tourism Australia General Manager Phillipa Harrison described how the pandemic will change how people approach travel, with more of a focus on nature-based experiences.

“While it’s difficult to predict exactly what tourism will look like in the future, we can expect that travellers will have a greater desire to seek out less crowded attractions and destinations, as well as nature-based experience,” she said in the report.

At the top of the list of domestic destinations Australians want to travel to is Tropical North Queensland, followed by the Whitsundays and QLD Islands.

Top five domestic locations Aussies want to travel to:

Tropical North Queensland (33%) Whitsundays & QLD Islands (28%) Sydney (27%) Gold Coast (26%) Tasmania (24%)

The Luxury Escapes report also revealed the domestic destinations with the highest amount of bookings for 2021, including the Gold Coast, Perth, Sydney, Port Stephens and Canberra.

When looking at what exactly Australians have missed about travelling, it’s the ability to cross out bucket-list activities like snorkelling in the Great Barrier Reef and visiting Uluru. Australians are also keen to get stuck into experiences like trying out different kinds of food, experiencing local culture, taking a spa trip or going on a staycation.

Australians are planning to spend more on travel in 2021 than they did in 2019 – with over half of respondents aiming to splash more than $6000 on their trip.

Nationally, there’s been a big push from Tourism Australia to get Australians to ‘Holiday Here This Year’. In October, the tourism body enlisted Australian couple Hamish Blake and his wife Zoe Foster-Blake to front the latest iteration of the campaign.

Each state has also been offering various incentives to coax residents to travel such as travel vouchers and rebates.

While international travel is still some time away, Australians have some destinations in mind once they’re able to go. The number one destination? New Zealand.

These are the top 5 international destinations Aussies plan to travel to:

New Zealand (34%) Japan (16%) Italy (15%) Fiji (15%) United Kingdom (15%)

The coronavirus pandemic has, however, curbed the enthusiasm for travel to other destinations including the USA, Italy, China, Indonesia and – funnily enough –the UK.

