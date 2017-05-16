9 tips and tricks to unlock cool Uber features you never knew about

Uber has always wanted to make calling a car as easy as a push of a button. And while the company has nailed that experience, there’s still a lot more you can do to become a power user of Uber.

Here are seven tips and tricks to take your Uber game to the next level.

Add bookmarks so you can save time typing in your favourite destinations. Uber While Uber has gotten better about showing you places you frequent as suggestions when you open the app, you can make it much faster by bookmarking certain locations, like your favourite local bar or a friend's house. Here's how to use the Saved Places feature, according to Uber: Once en route to a favourite place, riders should look for the option to save that address in the Uber feed. To access a saved address, tap 'Where to?', and then 'more saved places' and select from the list. A rider's Saved Places will even start to show up on their home screen 'shortcuts' if we predict that's where they could be going, so they can get moving with just one tap. Schedule an Uber pick-up in advance. Order food while you're on your way home. Uber An order from Umami Burger will arrive 12 minutes after my Uber. Uber wants to time it so you can arrive home right as your burrito is being delivered to your door. If UberEats is available in your city, you can see different restaurant delivery options inside your ride's 'feed' while you're on a trip. Even better, Uber calculates how long it will take for your food to arrive after your ride is done so you know how long you'll be waiting. Connect your calendar so you know where your next meeting or happy hour is. Uber No more flipping between Uber and your calendar app to remember where you're going next. Instead, you can save time if you let Uber access your calendar. In settings, click Calendar Shortcuts under Events. Once you connect your calendar, you'll start seeing your appointments pop up as suggestions when you open the app. Create a business profile to keep track of your work expenses. Uber Your company doesn't have to be enrolled in Uber's corporate business accounts for you to be able to easily track your own expenses. Instead, you can create a business profile with your work email address and choose how often Uber sends you travel reports. You can also link up your expense provider, so you can automatically send your trip receipts straight to Expensify or the like when you finish a work trip. To switch between your work and personal Uber accounts, you can click the button that looks like a house at the top right of the screen. Connect Pandora or Spotify so you can listen to your own music. Pandora Once you're matched with a driver who has enabled music, you'll see the music bar at the bottom of the screen Tap the bar to sign up or log into a Pandora or Spotify Premium account Once you're signed in, choose a song, station or playlist to play. Music will play when your trip begins. Split the cost of a ride with friends. Business Insider/Uber Skip having to Venmo each other after the ride by asking a friend to split the fare from inside the Uber app. During a ride, you can swipe up on the trip information (like where your driver's info is) to see the amount you're paying. Click on it and press 'split fare' to choose from your phone's contacts. Note: This only works during the ride and your friend has to accept it before the ride is finished, so you can't split it after the fact. Share your ETA with friends and they can watch you arrive. Business Insider/Uber During a ride, you can share your ETA with friends either in the app or with a link that shows a map of your ride. The link pulls up a map so your friends can track you in real time and not rely on you to continually text updates. If a map is too boring, send a Snap to tell your friends you're running late. Uber Instead of sending a text to let people know you are running late, your friends might forgive you if you send it with a Snap. During an Uber ride, you can tap in the ride 'feed' to unlock a special filter in the Snapchat app. Uber automatically shows how much time you have left, so you can send your ETA with your selfie. And while you're at it, don't forget to check your rating. Uber Uber's finally made it easy to find out your passenger rating. Just tap the three bars at the top left of the app (where you normally go to pull up your settings) and under your name will be your average Uber rating.

