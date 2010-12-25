The Top 10 'Top 10' Lists Of 2010

With so many lists to choose from, how can you choose which list to choose from?
We’ve done the work for you. Here is our highly meta list of the top 10 Top 10 lists from 2010.
When they say 'Top 10 of Everything,' they aren't kidding. While clicking through this exhaustive treasure trove of top 10 lists, we came across one list called 'Top 10 Famous Stolen Body Parts.'
There are many ways to measure a year -- and this might be one of the most accurate. Videogum makes a compilation of the most viral videos of the year.
They go a bit beyond 10, but Pitchfork's list is a complete way to catch up on everything you missed in music in 2010.
Sure, we knew Franzen's Freedom was going to top this list. The NYT's top 10 books of 2010 may not be unpredictable, but it is still a driving force in the book market.
The midterm elections were one of the biggest stories of 2010 -- a year when politics were very, very odd. GQ compiles the 10 strangest political moments this year.
Three of these have to do with Justin Bieber, which speaks volumes regarding what the Twitterverse actually cares about.
Where do they find these? The list includes one particular list called 'Top 10 Halloween Sex Positions.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.