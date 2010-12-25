The Top 10 'Top 10' Lists Of 2010

Ujala Sehgal
With so many lists to choose from, how can you choose which list to choose from?

We’ve done the work for you. Here is our highly meta list of the top 10 Top 10 lists from 2010.

#10 TIME Magazine's Top 10 of Everything of 2010

When they say 'Top 10 of Everything,' they aren't kidding. While clicking through this exhaustive treasure trove of top 10 lists, we came across one list called 'Top 10 Famous Stolen Body Parts.'

#9 Roger Ebert's Top 10 Movies of 2010

Everyone's favourite movie critic Roger Ebert explains his top 10 of 2010.

#8 10 Most Expensive Artworks Sold at Auction in 2010

So how has the art market been doing in the recession? If you go by this list, not too badly.

#7 The Top 10 Viral Videos of 2010

There are many ways to measure a year -- and this might be one of the most accurate. Videogum makes a compilation of the most viral videos of the year.

#6 Pitchfork's Top Albums of 2010

They go a bit beyond 10, but Pitchfork's list is a complete way to catch up on everything you missed in music in 2010.

#5 National Geographic's Most Amazing Photos

These are the pictures you wish you took yourself.

#4 The New York Times Best Books of 2010

Sure, we knew Franzen's Freedom was going to top this list. The NYT's top 10 books of 2010 may not be unpredictable, but it is still a driving force in the book market.

#3 The 10 Strangest Moments of the Midterm Elections

The midterm elections were one of the biggest stories of 2010 -- a year when politics were very, very odd. GQ compiles the 10 strangest political moments this year.

#2 Twitter's Most Re-Tweeted Tweets of 2010

Three of these have to do with Justin Bieber, which speaks volumes regarding what the Twitterverse actually cares about.

#1 Vanity Fair's Top 10 Worst Top 10 Lists

Where do they find these? The list includes one particular list called 'Top 10 Halloween Sex Positions.'

Now here is another way to put 2010 in perspective...

