The Top 10 Smartphones For Sprint

If complaints about other service providers leave you on the fence about smartphones, maybe you should try Sprint.The carrier offers the first 4G network and finished two spots ahead of AT&T in a recent review by Consumer Reports.



Sprint offers a nice selection of Android smartphones, plus your standard BlackBerry and Palm offerings.

Have a look at what we found to be the best phones on a great network.

You’ll find yourself getting more done in less time, and that’s the true measure of success in today’s world of instant gratification.

#10: Palm Pixi, simple but functional The Palm Pixi offers a touch-screen display and full email capabilities. It offers Bluetooth support for wireless hands-free communication, a 1.9-megapixel camera, and a music player. Navigate the device directly on its multitouch screen. Use its GPS for maps and directions, and sync its calendar to your computer. Suddenly you're more organised than you thought. Price: $29.99 with a two-year contract #9: Blackberry Curve gets it done The Blackberry Curve is an incredible value and you'll quickly find yourself using it as your primary mobile device. It's an inexpensive choice for office warriors and BlackBerry messaging users, and will be an indispensable device for making calls, texting, and checking email. The only complaint we had was that using keyboard the can be a challenge since the keys are small. Price: $49.99 with a two year contract #8: Blackberry Bold, a step up A smart phone with full PDA capabilities that allow you to create and edit spreadsheets and text documents, the Blackberry Bold has Bluetooth support for wireless hands-free communication, a 3.1-megapixel camera, and a music player. The telephone functions are well-programmed. As soon as you begin to enter in a name or number, it starts narrowing down your choices, allowing you to select the desired contact. It will handle business email and personal correspondence as well as you would expect. Price: $199.99 with a two year contract #7: Samsung Moment is a great value It's easy to overlook Moment's medium battery life considering its palatial screen size. Apps are a joy to use with this much visual real estate and they increase the phone's functionality more than you would anticipate. This phone is the obvious choice for someone needing to tackle a wide variety of tasks with his phone - it's well-rounded, functional, and we'll admit it, sexy. Price: $39.99 with a two year contract #6: Samsung Intercept becomes an accessible utility phone The Intercept packs PDA capabilities, the ability to create spreadsheets and documents, and a 3.1 megapixel camera into a comfortable, usable smartphone. Use this phone for work just as easily as recreation - expect to talk and text effortlessly, listen to music and podcasts, play games, take pictures, and help navigate to your next event. Price: $99.99 with a two year contract #5 The LG Optimus S is good for people on a budget The Optimus S comes in a pleasing form factor that runs Android 2.2. It has mobile hotspot capability and very impressive battery life. Our only complaints are that the screen size and resolution are a step behind what they should be. Despite that, the Optimus S is the best budget Android phone you'll find - a well-tuned, feature-packed touch-screen with all of the functionality you'll need. Price: Free with a two year contract #4: The Palm Pre is free! When the Palm Pre was released, it was hailed as a potential iPhone replacement. It gives the user a great navigation app, a camera, media playing capabilities, and an intuitive interface to bring it all together. Are you a die-hard thumb typist? Rest easy - the Pre features a sliding QWERTY keyboard. On top of it all, the price is tough to beat. Price: free with a two year contract #3: Samsung Epic 4G is quality at a price The keyboard on the Epic is among the best we've seen. It's clearly labelled, comfortably spaced, and features dedicated buttons for numbers, emoticons, .com, search, home, and menu access. This is a powerful phone with a brilliant display and top-notch keyboard. It also includes access to Sprint's 4G network. Our only fault with it is the price: it's $250 to strap this one to your belt. Phones of similar capabilities are much more affordable. Price: $249.99 with a two year contract #2: HTC Hero will carry you all the way The Hero has a large 3.2-inch touchscreen display with customisable screens. Navigation is done via touch-screen, trackball, home, menu, back and search buttons. . It also has a convenient drop-down status bar that alerts you of new messages and upcoming appointments. Take advantage of Microsoft Exchange and Outlook for business e-mail. This phone is a solid business device that won't let you down. Price: $29.99 with a two year contract #1: The HTC EVO is everyone's favourite When you've got the HTC EVO 4G in your pocket, you're able to work from anywhere. Turn it into a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to five computers. Capture HD video anywhere you go and play it back on a TV over an HDMI cable. Video conference to anyone with an internet connection. The EVO 4G is exactly what you need to maintain full functionality when you're out of the office. Price: $199.99 with a two year contract BONUS: HTC EVO Shift 4G is on the way The HTC EVO Shift 4G was the toast of the Consumer Electronics Show, and it's due for imminent release. It will be a step up in the HTC EVO line, smartphones that already offer touchscreen displays and a solid set of e-mail tools. Expect Bluetooth support for wireless hands-free communication, an 8.0-megapixel camera (or better?), and a music player. Of course the phone will work on Sprint's 4G network to allow faster streaming, downloading, and uploading of pictures, videos, and other large files. You'll be browsing the Web at outrageous speeds and even using the video conferencing capability to stay in touch with friends and colleagues. Engadget caught a photo of this beauty in the wild. Check it out. Price: TBD Nothing here meet your fancy? Check out our review of the Google Nexus S →

