Here's How Much Of A Country's Wealth The Richest 10% Control In Each Nation

Credit Suisse released a huge report on the distribution of global wealth. Among lots of other interesting results, like that the social democracies of Scandinavia are less equal than much of the rest of Europe, the 2014 “Global Wealth Report” includes data on the share of national wealth owned by the top 10% of the populations of a number of countries.

Here’s the percentage share of wealth owned by the top 10% in the countries included in Credit Suisse’s study:

Russia’s top 10% owns an incredible 84.8% of that country’s wealth. On the opposite end of the scale, only two countries’ top 10% own less than half of national wealth: Belgium at 47.2% and Japan at 48.5%.

The development of wealth inequality over the last few years is also interesting. Here’s the change in the wealth share of the top 10% between 2000 and 2014. Countries in blue saw the top decile’s share shrink, while the elites of the countries in red had their shares grow:

The wealth shares of the top 10% grew dramatically since the turn of the century in a number of emerging markets like Egypt and China, while declining in places as diverse as Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Poland. In Peru, the US, and Australia, there was no change in the wealth share over this time period.

Here’s the income share of the top ten per cent in each country, and the change in that share between 2000 and 2014:

For more insights on the state of wealth in the world, check out the report here.

