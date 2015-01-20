Top Ten Outdoor Restaurants In New South Wales

Summer is a stunning time to get out and experience some of New South Wales’ spectacular vistas and delicious food options.

Destination NSW has released its top ten outdoor dining spots for the state and it’s a varied list — from beach side eats to outback experiences.

Here’s the top ten.

1. Café Alfresco in Broken Hill

Broken Hill town centre. Image: Getty.

Relaxed outdoor dining in Outback NSW serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Hugos on Manly Wharf. Image: Hugos.com.au

A favourite for cocktails and gourmet pizza, its perched on the end of Manly Wharf just north of Sydney.

Bannisters restaurant. Image: Bannisters.com.au

Perched on the headland above Mollymook, south of Sydney, Bannisters dishes up Mediterranean and Asian inspired seafood while you look out over the ocean.

Coogee Pavilion Rooftop. Image: Merivale Facebook.

One of Justin Hemmes latest creations, the Coogee Pavilion is east of Sydney’s CBD and is a popular spot for lunch or a post-beach cocktail.

It's a perfect day || photo @robdomjen @robdomjenphoto A photo posted by The Boathouse Palm Beach (@theboathousepb) on Dec 18, 2014 at 2:50pm PST

It’s much more than a local haunt these days. On a sunny Sunday the line for a table and can stretch out toward the carpark. But it’s worth the wait to experience fish and chips and an ice cold beer overlooking Pittwater.

Burrawang Village Hotel entrance. Image: burrawanghotel.com

Situated high on a hill between the Wingecarribee and the Fitzroy reservoirs, Burrawang overlooks the Southern Highlands. Pizzas, salads and burgers all feature on the lunch and dinner menus.

Latitude 30 front balcony. Image: Latitude30.com.au

On the way out towards the break wall at Coffs Harbour on the NSW north coast you’ll find Latitude 30. Surrounded by fishing boats, the restaurant serves up local seafood on the balcony.

Flanagans Dining. Image: flanagansdiningroom.com.au

Located on the promenade in the historic Thirroul Beach Kiosk Building, Flanagans in Thirroul is a contemporary seaside dining option south of Sydney. Flanagans source their seafood from the nearby Shellharbour Fish Market and owner John Connolly grows many of the vegetables and herbs used in the restaurant.

The Collaroy Hotel’s beachfront cafe. Image: collaroyhotel.com.au

Situated right on Collaroy Beach on Sydney’s northern beaches, Pelican Pavilion is part of the recently renovated Collaroy Hotel. A new favourite with the locals, it’s open for breaky and lunch.

Lunch in the vineyards. Image: bistromolines.com.au

Overlooking the Hunter Valley wine district, Bistro Molines serves up provincial French food in the Tallavera Grove vineyard.

