10 iPhone Apps Every Lawyer Should Have

Lawyers were among the first to jump on the BlackBerry bandwagon. You did not feel like you were really an associate until the firm handed you your little electronic leash.

But attorneys are coming around to the iPhone. There’s even a website devoted to lawyers who use them.

And whether attorneys use the iPhone as their personal cell or their work device, they can make use of a variety of apps specifically directed to their lawyerly needs.

There are apps for dozens of sets of statutes and rules (both federal and state), in addition to some things that make the billable day just a bit easier. Here are the 10 we think lawyers’ iPhones should not be without.

Click here for 10 iPhone apps every lawyer needs >>>

content=”App: myCLE

Price: $0.99

Why you need it: This app keeps track of your CLE hours by your compliance period and has a summary page that shows how much you lack in the particular subject area. It also lets you email your credit information directly from the app. It isn’t available for all states, but those of you in New York, Texas, California and Florida are covered.”

content=”App: iPunchclock

Price: $4.99

Why you need it: Keeping up with your day to the tenth of an hour is not easy, and it’s even worse when you are on the road. Several timer apps are available, but this one allows you to keep multiple time sheets open and includes ‘shifts’ for each — when you initiate a task, just hit start and the timer begins recording that shift. The app also allows for comments, in addition to task descriptions.

And if you are not the type that wants to keep a timer going all day long, you can just enter your information at the end of the day or, month, as the case may be. The timing information can be emailed out, or uploaded to a Google doc.”

content=”App: FRCP

Price: $2.99

Why you need it: There are several Federal Rules of Civil Procedure apps, but Cliff Maier’s seem to get the most thumbs-up. You can search this version several ways, including by title, rule and phrase and it allows you to email relevant sections to yourself. There are of course many other rules to choose from — rules of evidence, state procedural rules, etc., — but if you are going to download only one set of rules, this should be it.

(Cliff Maier has a huge set of legal reference apps – if you are looking for something specific, start there.)”

content=”App: Black’s Law Dictionary

Price: $49.00

Why you need it: This is the first book most people buy when they start law school, and many 1L’s this year probably opted for the download.

More experienced lawyers, of course, go months without using it; but when you want it, you want, and it’s nice to have it at your fingertips. In a little bit of cross-promotion, the app hyperlinks to Westlaw via the iPhone Safari browser. At almost $50.00, the app is a little pricey; if you can run this one through, that’s probably the way to go.”

content=”App: Delaware Code (DE Law)

Price: $19.99

Why you need it: This is handy for both corporate lawyers and litigators, as both groups find themselves needing to know Delaware corporations law, no matter where they practice. This app incudes the whole code (so, unless you are a Delaware lawyer, you likely will not need those DE transportation statutes), but it’s easy to scroll down to corporations, and it might provide a little comfort during that first appearance in chancery court.”

content=”App: Court Days — Day Calculator For Lawyers

Price: $0.99

Why you need it: This one is for the litigators who are tired of putting their fingers to the calendars to count days until motions are due. You can choose the jurisdiction and then input the number of days until the deadline, and the app gives you the date, taking into account holidays, if relevant. Reviews for this app have not been perfect, but, if nothing else, it’s a good way to make a quick calculation and it contains information about official court holidays, by jurisdiction. Clearly the attorney will need to have someone check the app’s work, but it’s a good place to start.”

content=”App: iPro Recorder

Price: $2.99

Why you need it: Using your iPhone as a mobile dictation device is one of the phone’s greatest features. The app has simple one-touch recordings and is designed to find any portion of the recording within a thousandth of a second. It also automatically pauses a recording when a call comes in and you can of course email the recordings out. Even if you do not dictate your letters or briefs, it’s a great way to take notes when you are on the road.”

content=”App: Yelp

Price: Free

Why you need it: This app is not limited to lawyers, of course, but it is a must-have when you find yourself taking clients out to dinner in an unknown location.

Of all the restaurant-related apps out there, Yelp is great because it can help you find a place to eat anywhere, rural areas included. Those doing patent work in tiny Marshall, TX, for instance, can find out about the Mexican restaurant El Chico in a matter of seconds. The Yelp app allows you to search by enabling the iPhone’s location finder, and you can narrow by price — a great way to locate the high-end restaurant for client entertainment. Or, these days, that mid-priced restaurant to show you are cost-conscious.”

content=”App: Lawyer QuickQuotes

Price: $0.99

Why you need it: This one is for fun. It includes searchable quotes from lawyers ranging from David Boies to Ralph Nader. If arguing with another lawyer, search your topic and see if a more famous attorney can help support your cause. If you have really painted yourself (and your argument) into a corner, use the feature that allows you to shake your phone and come up with a random quote.”

content=”App: Tetris

Price: $4.99

Why you need it: This may not help your legal career, but it will help you through a lot of boring meetings. Tetris is the perfect choice of games for lawyers — you’ve all played it a million times, it does not take much thought (which means you can still pay attention while sitting through a CLE or four-hour conference call), and it’s just fun. It was already on our list, but when we sent inquiries to lawyers about what to include, Tetris was the first suggestion.”

