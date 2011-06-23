The 10 Fastest Growing States In America

Photo: by alxndr on flickr (modified)

While we have a pretty good clue about what cities are doing terrible in this recovery, there are some stand states that are growing faster than the rest of the U.S., according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.The U.S. Chamber of Congress has ranked the states it deems the best performing in terms of growth. It judged those states based on their 10 and two year job growth rates, gross state product rates per job and per state, as well as income per capita growth. The organisation is a lobbying group for big businesses.

States with significant exposure to farmland and natural resources performed well, while many of the country’s traditional economic titans, like California and New York, don’t show up on this list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.