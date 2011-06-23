The 10 Fastest Growing States In America

Photo: by alxndr on flickr (modified)
While we have a pretty good clue about what cities are doing terrible in this recovery, there are some stand states that are growing faster than the rest of the U.S., according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.The U.S. Chamber of Congress has ranked the states it deems the best performing in terms of growth. It judged those states based on their 10 and two year job growth rates, gross state product rates per job and per state, as well as income per capita growth. The organisation is a lobbying group for big businesses.
States with significant exposure to farmland and natural resources performed well, while many of the country’s traditional economic titans, like California and New York, don’t show up on this list.
Iowa is pushing for some major tax reforms that would push income taxes for small businesses down to 6% (from 12%) and reduce commercial property taxes by 40%.
From the report:
Iowa touts the state's pro-business policies, nationally recognised research centres and legendary Midwestern work ethic to give the state a competitive edge. Those business advantages fuel an economy organised around growth industries including renewable energy, information technology, advanced manufacturing, biosciences and food processing and packaging.
Facts about Iowa from the report:
- 26,277 new jobs created in the business and financial sector since 2002.
- Has plans to create 200,000 jobs for Iowans over the next 5 years.
- There's no sales and use tax on manufacturing machinery and equipment purchases.
Source: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
This state will continue to grow as it rides the wave of healthy commodity prices, retail sales numbers, and record farm incomes.
From the report:
Boasting one of the nation's lowest unemployment rates, low foreclosure rates, and rising per capita personal incomes, Nebraska has continued to show signs of relative economic strength as other states have struggled through the recession.
Facts about Nebraska from the report:
- 22,382 new jobs created in the business and financial sector since 2002.
- Most competitive in the transportation and logistics sector where it created or retained 5,163 jobs.
- The Business Innovation Act- a proposal focused on enhancing technology transfer by supporting R&D efforts, providing prototyping and technology commercialization funding, supporting Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding grants, and restructuring small business investment programs.
Source: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Texas is the best performing large state in terms of job growth.
From the report:
Since 2002, the state's business and finance, energy, and biomedical/biotechnical clusters each expanded more than 30 per cent, adding more than 960,000 jobs to the Texas economy.
Facts about Texas from the report:
- 412,797 new jobs in the business and financial sector alone since 2002.
- Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) the largest incentive fund in the country and is used to help to close a deal or to attract businesses the state when other states provide a viable option as well.
- The state made $206 billion in exports last year
Source: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Oklahoma is looking to restructure its labour force so that it can compete for industries like aerospace and manufacturing.
From the report:
With one of the nation's lowest unemployment rates, stable housing markets, and strong growth in its major cities, Oklahoma has bounced back from the depths of the recession with relative strength.
Facts about Oklahoma from the report:
- 79,550 new jobs created in the energy sector since 2002.
- Ranks #1 in higher education efficiency.
- Oklahoma Quality Jobs Program- the state makes cash payments to businesses in targeted industries that create and maintain jobs.
Source: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Thanks to its close proximity to Washington D.C., Virginia is a hub for industries like defence.
From the report:
Entrepreneurial and high-tech start-ups throughout the commonwealth... have access to a network of over 30 small business incubator facilities, which promote job creation at innovative small companies. The state is home to a vast array of advanced federal research institutions, including 11 R&D centres and 19 laboratories, which attract research talent and help to create an environment attractive to private innovation activity.
Facts about Virginia from the report:
- 161,335 new jobs created in the business and financial sector since 2002.
- The legislature fought a budget deficit in 2011 and came out with an estimated $400 million surplus.
- 'Technology zones' which enable local governments to offer job-creating businesses access to special incentives, including reductions in government fees, special zoning rules, exemption from local ordinances, and other local tax incentives.
Source: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Unlike most of the states on this list, Maryland's strengths are in sectors that require a highly skilled workforce.
From the report:
With a strong orientation toward science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), Maryland has focused its resources on shoring up and reenergizing its economy by supporting businesses and jobs in advanced technology, defence systems and health sciences.
Facts about Maryland from the report:
- Tax credits for start-ups.
- 85,545 new jobs in the business and financial sector since 2002.
- Small Business Credit Recovery Program, a program that makes it easier for small businesses to get loans by having the government take on some of the risk.
Source: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
At the start of the year, this state was running a budget deficit of $127 million. Instead of raising taxes, the legislature plugged the entire hole by cutting spending.
From the report:
With strong commodity prices boosting its agricultural sector and tourism showing its strongest one-year gains in state history, South Dakotans have reasons to be optimistic moving forward.
Facts about South Dakota from the report:
- The business and financial services sector added 11,871 new jobs since 2002.
- Leads country in terms of business tax climate.
- Gained or retained 3,649 jobs in the energy sector due to competitive advantages.
Source: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
With a balanced budget and booming energy sector, Wyoming plans to take on a new industry- tech.
From the report:
Driven by strong performance in the mining and natural resource sectors, the state's two main cities of Cheyenne and Casper are national leaders in real GDP growth, with the latter leading the nation in 2009.
Facts about Wyoming from the report:
- 17,646 jobs added to the energy sector since 2002
- Ranks #1 in long-term growth, productivity growth and per capita income growth.
- 21 of the state's 23 counties showing increased counts in the 2010 census.
Source: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
North Dakota avoided the housing crises. Enough said.
From the report:
With an unemployment rate of 3.9 per cent, North Dakota largely avoided extended job losses during the recession, and its booming energy industry has led to a sizeable budget surplus.
Facts about North Dakota from the report:
- 15,000 jobs created by the energy boom over the last decade.
- Construction employment up 29% since 2002.
- 9,400 jobs in business and financial services added over the last decade.
Source: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Alaska takes the number one spot, mostly due to its booming energy sector and business friendly economic policies.
From the report:
The focus of the state's ongoing efforts has been on keeping taxes low, expanding access to energy resources, and initiating development efforts around undeveloped resources and regions.
Facts about Alaska from the report:
- 8,265 new jobs in the energy sector since 2002
- The state has a balanced budget and almost $12 billion in savings- enough to run the state for 2 years.
- AAA bond rating
Source: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
