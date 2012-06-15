Top 10 Craziest Charlie Sheen Moments

HedgeFundLIVE.com — With the Middle East in turmoil, unions flooding the state capital, and a string of biblical natural disasters, all anyone really seems interested in these days is Charlie Sheen and his outlandish antics. This Hollywood lothario has been causing a stir since he could ride a bike and has never failed to one up himself. Let’s take a look back at the 10 moments that stand out above the rest.



10. Drunk on Wall Street – Under much pressure to live up to his brother’s acting chops Chuck was nervous when it came time to go toe to toe with the venerable Michael Douglas in Wall Street. He responded in the only way he knew how, getting drunk. In an interview, he stated “I’d begun drinking all the time. We shot in New York City, so I’d be out to the bars every night till 3 or 4 a.m., then try to show up for a 6 a.m. call to stand toe-to-toe with Michael Douglas and handle 50% of a scene. How could that work? Yet there I was, the guy that struck gold, looking around at dawn to find that the only one still partying was me.”

9. Shooting Kelly Preston – Whoops, my gun went off when you were rummaging through my clothing! After only a few months of being engaged Preston found herself in the hospital with a bullet wound in her arm. While this may seem a bit extreme for some, it deserves the number 9 slot because frankly, I am not surprised.

8. Slash’s Advice – You know you have a problem when Slash from Guns ‘N Roses decides its time for you to clean up your act. It was kind of like the time when Charles Manson told Jeffrey Dahmer “You’re crazy bro.”

7. Sheen Kidz – Yes, inspired by his daughters back in 2005 Charlie decided to start a clothing company for children. Perhaps his slogan “Hope. Love. Dream.” should have read more like “Call me in 10 years.”

6. Best in Drag Judge – Always one to give back to the community, Chuck has been aiding AIDS research for years. As such, he was invited as a guest judge for a drag queen fundraiser. While all the contestants were lovely, in the end Sheen decided only one could tuck away the victory.

5. $10 million Book – Let the bidding begin at $10 million. Sheen announced he would be willing to write a “tell-all” memoir about his adventures on and off the set of Two and a Half Men for no less than a cool seven figures. Just imagine what we don’t already know.

4. Television’s Highest Paid Actor – With a reported $1.3 to $1.8 million per episode, Sheen quickly became TV’s most expensive star. Think of all the cocaine he could buy with that.

3. Porn Star Party – Chuck reportedly paid adult film star Kascey Jordan $30,000 for a night of partying in his Hollywood mansion. No need to speculate about what went down that night, if you think it happened it probably did.

2. Denise Richards Divorce – This one set a new standard for Hollywood mudslinging. Richards accused Sheen of being a gambling addict, watching kiddie porn, buying prostitutes, and trying to force her to have an abortion. His response: “You are a pig. A sad, jobless pig who is sad and talentless and, um, oh yeah, sad and jobless and evil and a bad mum, so go fuck yourself, sad, jobless pig.”

1. Radio Rampage – This one deserves the top spot because of its timeliness as well as its repercussions. He boasted about turning tin cans into gold, threatened to drop his “ordinance” all over everyone, and even took a potshot at Thomas Jefferson. Thomas Fucking Jefferson!!! Say what you will about Charlie, this one was awe inspiring.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/author/zachary-gutermanthefrommergroup-com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.