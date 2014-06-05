Here Are The Top 10 Cities For Recent Grads

As graduation season winds down and thousands of 20-somethings start hunting for their first job, LinkedIn released a list of the top 10 cities for recent graduates.

The company analysed the migration patterns of LinkedIn members over the the past year and then ranked each of the destination cities by the percentage of movers who were recent graduates to determine what hotspots are particularly appealing.

Some, you’d expect (like San Francisco), while others were a bit more of a surprise (Madrid makes the list despite Spain’s high youth unemployment rate, because most of the hiring companies are international).

Check out the list, and then check out LinkedIn’s slideshare for more information about what companies are hiring:

