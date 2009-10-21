Top 10 Celebrity Lawyers

Lawyers are usually behind-the-scenes types.



They like to hear themselves talk, of course, but more often than not that talking is done behind closed doors or in a half-empty courtroom. There is little fame in the law firm game.

But some lawyers represent celebrities, and it seems like once they start they just can’t stop themselves.

Some enjoy the perks of representing big-name clients quietly. For others having a big toe in the limelight is not enough, and they force themselves centre stage more times than it would seem possible. And it’s almost certainly more times than some would care to see them.

The list includes an attorney that represent half of Hollywood’s A-list and one whose relationship with a single client turned into the most depressing of D-List disasters.

Click here for Top 10 Celebrity Attorneys >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.