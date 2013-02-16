10 Big Cities Where Homeowners Have It Made

Photo: Christies

The nation’s home ownership rate is currently 65.4%, the lowest it has been in 16 years; however, home ownership is important to 96% of Americans, according to a poll from Prudential Real Estate. It’s a buyer’s market right now, meaning that prices and mortgage rates are low, favouring homebuyers rather than sellers. If you’re looking to buy a home, now might be the time to start looking!



For city-lovers who also aspire to own their own home, NerdWallet looked through the 20-five most populous cities to find the big cities that are most friendly to homeowners.

Our analysis addresses three main questions:

Are homes available? We assessed availability by the percentage of residents who own their own home. For example, New York’s home ownership rate is only 32.6%, likely a signal of competitive inventory, more housing options for renters rather than buyers, and expensive housing. Are homes affordable? We measured this by dividing the median 3-bedroom house price by the median income of residents, showing what homes costs as a multiple of income. Is the city likely to grow in upcoming years? We assessed growth by the per cent population growth and the unemployment rate. High-growth cities have a low unemployment rate and a high population growth rate.

