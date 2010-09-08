Top 10 Best Things About Being Overworked

10. You miss a lot of bad movies.



9. You are excused for most things no guy ever wants to do with his significant other.

8. You are never bored.

7. Crystallizes what you most enjoy doing.

6. You learn how much your success or failure depends on others.

5. You appreciate how powerful the proper process is.

4. Your parents are proud of you.

3. You gain more interesting friends.

2. You learn how hard it is to be great at anything.

1. When you pick up your head from your exhausting, elbow greased, grinding journey, you will have accomplished more than you ever could have imagined.

Mike Bellafiore

Author, One Good Trade: Inside the Highly Competitive World of Proprietary Trading

