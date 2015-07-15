Roxy Jacenko is selling her designer clothes and shoes on Instagram

Roxy Jacenko. Photo: Caroline McCredie / Stringer.

If you’ve been looking for a racoon fur-lined ski suit for your 6 to 12-month-old, then you need to check out the new Instagram account by Roxy Jacenko, the Sydney socialite and founder and CEO of Sweaty Betty PR.

The 35-year-old Sydney-based and mother is selling the baby ski suit for $650. It’s never been worn.

MONCLER Cream and Racoon Fur Ski Suit with hood (onesie) | Brand New – never worn | size 6-12 months | to buy: [email protected] | $650.00 A photo posted by Roxy Jacenko Archive Sale (@roxyjacenkosale) on Jul 11, 2015 at 7:43pm PDT

But it’s not the only thing she has for sale.

Four weeks ago Jacenko created @roxyjacenkosale specifically for selling her second-hand items.

So far she has posted everything from a $10,000 Chanel watch to a pair of limited edition Louboutin heels for $1,500.

Since the account was launched, Jacenko has sold more than 250 items. The biggest sale to date was a $12,000 Hermes Birkin handbag, snapped up in just four hours. (There is currently a 30-month waiting time to buy the bag new for the same price).

Her reason for doing it?

“If you’re not wearing it, why not sell?” she told Business Insider.

“There’s nothing sinister behind it.

“I used to go to the markets near Crown Street [in Surry Hills]… but with Instagram you don’t need to do that.”

While the account only displays 79 posts, Jacenko says she deletes an item once sold.

“That way people don’t keep asking to buy it,” she says, “I put something up and in three minutes there are 20 requests.”

She explains that some of her customers are stylists buying for clients who missed out on limited editions or don’t want to be added to a long waiting list for an item.

“The items are limited editions… not just your average white shirt.”

While she would not reveal how much she has made from her Insta-sales, 250 items at a couple of grand each adds to be a significant amount of dosh.

“It’s addictive… it’s fun, it’s a no brainer ,” she admits adding, “it’s a creative outlet from day-to-day work.

“And if not wearing it, why not? Normally it just hangs in the cupboard.”

Jacenko prefers buyers to pay via PayPal, but does not permit exchanges or refunds.

The mother-of-two, whose three-year-old daughter Pixie has an Instagram account with 109,000 followers and charges $220 per post, last night emerged from a five-day hospital stay after complications from rhinoplasty to give a talk to fans in Double Bay.

And it's coming out!!!! A photo posted by Roxy Jacenko (@roxyjacenko) on Jul 13, 2015 at 6:50pm PDT

Jacenko went under the knife in April to reshape her nose and has since kept her followers updated with the details of her recovery.

Seems appropriate that I went for earthy tones for today's ensemble! Match your face with your scarf kinda thing. Ha! A photo posted by Roxy Jacenko (@roxyjacenko) on Jun 1, 2015 at 3:21pm PDT

Her luxe shoes and bag sales follow the sale of her home last November. Jacenko and stockbroker husband, Oliver Curtis, sold their Edward Street home in Woollahra for more than $8 million.

