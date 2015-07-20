Top Sydney law firm Minter Ellison is selling its $500,000 art collection

Max Dupain’s 1937 photo Sunbaker is up for auction.

Corporate law firm Minter Ellison is putting its collection of contemporary Australian art and photography up for auction after moving across the road to Governor Macquarie Tower in Sydney last month.

The 188-year-old company is selling 56 works, estimated to be worth between $335,60 and $480,700 at Sotheby’s July 21 auction.

The collection includes works from photographers Max Dupain, Bill Henson, Tracey Moffatt and Patricia Piccinini, as well as Adam Cullen, and Imants Tillers.

Dupain’s iconic photo Sunbaker is expected to fetch between $15,000 and $20,000, but the top item in the collection is Japanese-born Australian sculptor Akio Makigawa’s 1995 marble work Wisdom of Water, estimated at $60,000-$80,000.

Most of the Sydney collection was assembled in 2001 when Minter Ellison moved into Aurora Place, with a focus on Australian art, but partner Katrina Groshinski said the move to an open plan office with less wall space led to a reassessment of the collection and the decision to dispose of the works.

The Sotheby’s Australia auction also has an incredible piece of World War II history up for auction: an Australian Rules “premiers trophy plaque” declaring Richmond as the winners of the 1942 premiership – from a “grand final” at Changi POW camp.

For the full catalogue and details, go to Sotheby’s Australia online.

