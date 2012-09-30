10 Wealthy People Who Give A Ton Of Money To SuperPACS

Photo: YouTube
A Super PAC — a political action committee that can accept and spend unlimited amounts of money to influence federal elections — is essentially defined by its ability to be funded by a select group of millionaire megadonors. Since the advent of Super PACS in 2010, these donors have been forking over small chunks of their fortunes to organisations backing myriad candidates and causes.
Wealth-X, a firm that tracks the lifestyles and worth of Ultra-High Net Worth individuals, has found the people who give the highest per cent of their net worth to Super PACs.
We also used the centre for Responsive Politics database to get hard numbers for political contributions.
Huntsman founded the Huntsman Corporation, which manufactures precursors for chemicals, plastics, detergents and rubber.
He's estimated to be worth $700 million, and gave 0.3% in support of his son's campaign for President.
Huntsman Sr. Gave $2.2 million to Our Destiny Super PAC, affiliated with Jon Huntsman Jr.'s campaign for President.
Foster Friess, who runs Freiss Associated LLC, is worth an estimated $520 million. Friess Associates is a private investment management firm, and Friess has been called one of the most successful stockpickers in the world, with an average of 20% annual gains throughout the 90's. He's given 0.5% of his fortune to to Republican affiliated Super PACs.
Friess, a Christian, gave at least $2.1 million to Rick Santorum's Red, White & Blue Fund Super PAC. He's since given $100,000 to Restore Our Future and $100,000 to Dick Armey's Freedomworks for America.
Eychaner is a reclusive Chicago millionaire who founded Newsweb, and is a prominent but secretive donor to Democratic and LGBT causes.
He's given 0.6% of his $500 million net worth to Democratic causes in 2012.
He's given $1.5 million to Priorities USA, $750,000 to House Majority PAC, $800,000 to Majority PAC and $200,000 to the America Votes Action Fund
Barbara Stiefel is a reclusive Democratic fundraiser working in Florida to shore up cash for causes on the left. She's listed formally as retired, and is believed to be worth $120 million. She's given 0.9% of her net worth to Democratic causes this year alone.
Stiefel gave $1.25 million to Obama's Priorities USA Action, plus a quarter of a million to EMILY's List's Women Vote! Super PAC. She's donated $61,600 to the DNC and has also supported a variety of different candidates.
Harlan Crow, the head of Crow Holdings, is worth an estimated $310 million. So far, he's given 1% of his wealth to Republican-affiliated Super PACs in the 2012 cycle, primarily Restore Our Future.
The Oscar-winning actor worth around $95 million. He's given 1.1% of his net worth -- a $1 million contribution-- to Obama's Priorities USA Super PAC.
Ortenzio founded a number of healthcare companies including the Select Medical Corporation and Continental Medical Systems. CMS was sold to Horizon Healthcare in 2005, and Ortenzio became vice chairman of Horizon.
He's worth an estimated $88 million, and he's given 1.1% of his net worth to GOP-affiliated Super PACs in 2012.
This mainly comes in the form of $1 million worth of contributions to Romney's Restore Our Future.
Silberstein co-founded Innovative Interfaces, and is worth around $35 million. Innovative Interfaces specialised in Library automation software, and is used in thousands of academic, legal, and public libraries around the world.
This cycle he's given around 1.4% of that to Democratic causes.
He's given $300,000 to House Majority PAC, $200,000 to Majority PAC, and $300,000 to American Bridge 21st Century PAC
Texas home builder and campaign finance extraordinaire Bob Perry is on top, giving 2.2% of his net worth in 2012.
Bob Perry -- who helped finance the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth ads in 2004 -- is a big time Republican donor, and has become perhaps the single most prominent financier in all of GOP politics since Super PACs came on the scene. The Texan, who owns Perry Homes, is worth $520 million has given a full 2.2% of his net worth to Republican Super PACs in 2012.
$8 million has gone to Romney's Super PAC, Restore Our Future. $6.5 million has gone to Karl Rove's American Crossroads. $1 million has gone to the Congressional Leadership Fund, which seeks to get Republicans elected to the House. 0
Bill Maher, the late night personality and comedian, is worth around $40 million. He's given 2.5% of that away this year alone, around $1 million, to Democratic causes.
All of the money went to Priorities USA Action, the Obama Super PAC.
