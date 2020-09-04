The top 9 streaming TV shows this week are dominated by Netflix

Netflix ‘Cobra Kai’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

“Cobra Kai” has surged in popularity after moving from YouTube to Netflix.

The former YouTube original series “Cobra Kai” has surged in popularity since moving to Netflix. The first two seasons are now available on the streaming giant and season three debuts next year.

The “Karate Kid” sequel series has dominated Netflix’s own daily top 10 lists of its most popular titles and it’s also one of the most in-demand streaming shows in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

“Stranger Things” slipped to No. 3 this week as “Lucifer” gained ground. “The Umbrella Academy” is still the top series, but is losing demand.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘Narcos: Mexico’

Times more in demand than average show: 26.1

Description:“Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 87%

What critics said: “The second season of Narcos: Mexico, then, is far from flawless – but there are enough reminders of what has made the show such a phenomenon to make it a worthy watch.” – Radio Times(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights here.

8. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 29.9

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “For all its massive scale, The Witcher is a surprisingly small story centered around three appealing main characters.” – Collider(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

7. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 37.5

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “The show’s simply carrying too much baggage at the start and is reaching for a conclusion too long after the ostensible end of season 1 to deliver much in the way of a fulfilling resolution or a promising new beginning.” – Screenrant (Season 2)

Season 3 is expected to premiere this fall. See more insights for “Titans.“

6. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 40.2

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “All the major names that returned to the Star Wars movies over the past half-decade were certainly exciting, and hearing animation stalwart Dee Bradley Baker’s voice in new episodes of The Clone Wars is in many ways equally thrilling.” – Syfy Wire (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

5. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 44.0

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “The series remains entertaining despite its flaws, and fortunately it has a hero that negotiates this disconnect between retro mindset and contemporary consciousness.” – Indiewire (season 2)

Season 3 premieres in 2021 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

4. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Times more in demand than average show: 45.1

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “[The Mandalorian] has an empire of sentiment serving as the wind at its back, and as long as it keeps up its momentum, even those of us programmed to dissect and critique programs may be content to simply sail along with it.” – Salon (Season 1)

Season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 55.0

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “After a lacklustre sophomore slump, Stranger Things is back at the top of its game.” –Gamespot (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

2. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 62.8

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 79%

What critics said: “While Lucifer season 5 suffers from its fair share of shortcomings, the series remains entertaining and engaging.” – Film Inquiry (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Netflix on August 21. See more insights for “Lucifer.”

1. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 74.1

Description:“Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “”The Umbrella Academy” is left as a show that robs itself of any meaningful past or future.” – Indiewire (season 2)

Season 2 premiered July 31 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Umbrella Academy.”

