The top streaming TV shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and others this week

Amazon Prime Video ‘The Boys’ season 2

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” topped “Stranger Things” as the biggest show in the US by a long shot, and Amazon’s “The Boys” surged in demand ahead of the debut of season two.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There’s a new streaming champion.

Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” surged in demand this week after the premiere of its second season on July 31, topping “Stranger Things” for the No. 1 spot.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Amazon’s “The Boys” returned to the list this week of the season two debut next month.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Doom Patrol” (HBO Max/DC Universe)

HBO Max

Times more in demand than the average show: 31.2

Description: “Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. The members of the team have found their purpose through The Chief and have come together to investigate some of the world’s weirdest phenomena. After The Chief mysteriously disappears, though, the reluctant heroes find themselves called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that they cannot refuse. Doom Patrol, part support group, part superhero team, is a band of super-powered freaks fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 2): 96%

What critics said: “Doom Patrol Season Two is a worthy successor to the beautiful madness that was its freshman season. It delivers on the same sorts of entertaining balance of dark and light that fans have come to love and expect and somehow improves on it.” – ComicBook(season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe and HBO Max on June 25. See more insights for “Doom Patrol.”

8. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 32.2

Description: “Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “I hope this show doesn’t get lost in the larger corporate shuffle of 2020’s streampocalypse. This is a series that’s just beginning to refine its specific brand of crazy.” – Entertainment Weekly (season 2)

Season 2 premiered April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights for “Harley Quinn.“

7. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 32.9

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “While the series rehabilitates the weaker parts in the Prequel trilogy, it breaks away from the light-vs.-dark dichotomy that defines the franchise.” – Polygon (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

6. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video

Times more in demand than average show: 36.4

Description:“In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 84%

What critics said: “The Boys is an expert deconstruction of superhero stories, with an appropriately wintery view of institutional power, be it corporate, governmental, religious, or caped.” – Slate (season 1)

Season 2 premieres on September 4 on Prime Video. See more insights for “The Boys.”

5. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘The Witcher’

Times more in demand than average show: 37.5

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “The batshit energy driving a slew of increasingly odd choices makes for a pretty entertaining spectacle.” – Indiewire (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 37.9

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “The show’s simply carrying too much baggage at the start and is reaching for a conclusion too long after the ostensible end of season 1 to deliver much in the way of a fulfilling resolution or a promising new beginning.” – ScreenRant(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans.“

3. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Times more in demand than average show: 44.9

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “This is a polished production that shows off every cent of its feature film budget on every frame of its run time. This isn’t a ‘made-for-TV Star Wars,’ it’s a Star Wars that happens to be on TV, or streaming, as it were.” – San Francisco Chronicle (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 55.3

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “What these ideas come down to, in the show’s thrillingly propulsive and self-consciously familiar conclusion, is the nature of a country that fully believes it’s the greatest in the world while also being well aware of its own capacity for destruction.” – The Atlantic (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

1. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 132.9

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “Nothing on TV is quite as delightfully bizarre as the seven adopted siblings of the Hargreeves family. Season two is a particularly timely story about putting aside your selfish issues and pulling together to prevent the end of the world.” – NBC News Think(season 2)

Season 2 premieres July 31 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Umbrella Academy.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.