The top streaming TV shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and others this week

Netflix Ellen Page in ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “The Witcher” surged in demand this week and “The Umbrella Academy” returns for its second season on Friday.

After weeks of lagging in audience demand, Netflix’s “The Witcher” surged again when the streaming giant announced a prequel series on Monday called “The Witcher: Blood Origin.”

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

“The Umbrella Academy” is also in high demand, as its second season debuts on Netflix on Friday.

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” inched a little closer to the top spot again after nabbing an Emmy nomination for best drama series this week, but still couldn’t beat “Stranger Things,” which also picked up a nod.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 33.7

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “What a ride, friends. We just enjoyed ten episodes of practically perfect television. Thank you, Netflix, for this gift.” – Entertainment Weekly (Season 4)

Season 5 premieres on Netflix on August 21. See more insights for “Lucifer.”

8. “Doom Patrol” (HBO Max/DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than the average show: 33.8

Description: “Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. The members of the team have found their purpose through The Chief and have come together to investigate some of the world’s weirdest phenomena. After The Chief mysteriously disappears, though, the reluctant heroes find themselves called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that they cannot refuse. Doom Patrol, part support group, part superhero team, is a band of super-powered freaks fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 2): 96%

What critics said: “In spite of the plot imbalances, the show’s character work remains note-perfect, with showrunner Jeremy Carver and his writers managing to find new depth and connections to characters seemingly exhausted decades ago in their comic-book incarnations.” – Polygon (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe and HBO Max on June 25. See more insights for “Doom Patrol.”

7. “Dark” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 34.6

Description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “The third season features a satisfying conclusion that could be considered one of the best we have seen from this genre.” – Flick Fan Nation(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 27. See more insights for “Dark.”

6. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 35.0

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 92%

What critics said: “For every moment that delights you there will likely be one that frustrates you in equal measure. But this is a show whose whole is much more than the sum of its parts, and that is what makes all the difference.” – Paste Magazine (season 2)

Season 2 premieres July 31 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Umbrella Academy.”

5. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 36.1

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “I didn’t know what to expect beyond “mature” fantasy, but what I got was three interesting plot threads tied together with some really impressive sword fights and magic.” – Hogan Reviews (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 36.3

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “This hard-hitting drama provided much of the talented cast with some juicy material, while also allowing the show to continue to go from strength-to-strength.” – What Culture (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans.“

3. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 39.3

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “The standout aspect here is the much-improved animation, especially in the action department.” – Collider (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 46.6

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “Do not go in hoping for intergalactic adventures, driven by a chief mystery about who the son, the father or the grandfather of the protagonist is. Go in looking for a samurai western in Star Wars clothing – and you should be in for a pleasant surprise.” – Firstpost (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 57.1

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “It was the right mixture of fun and spooks and action and good ol’ fashioned friendship. It was a gory technicolour delight, and evoked the same joy from the first season, but with a more grown-up energy.” – Junkee(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

