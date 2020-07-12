The top shows on streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus this week

DC Universe ‘Doom Patrol’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “Dark” surged up this week’s list.

Audiences are catching on to how good Netflix’s sci-fi series “Dark” is in its final season, as the series surged up the demand carts this week.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

More than a year after season three debuted last July, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is the top series in the US and has rarely given up that title in that time period.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 30.6

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 87%

What critics said: “As ever, it’s exquisitely written, cast and shot, making great use of Mexico’s stunning landscapes, opulent haciendas and colourful ’80s fashions. The series does a fine job too of keeping the viewer straight about a big cast of characters.” – Sydney Morning Herald (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights for “Narcos Mexico“.

8. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 33.6

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “For all its massive scale, The Witcher is a surprisingly small story centered around three appealing main characters.” – Collider(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

7. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 35.0

Description: “Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “One of the best TV takes on comic books you can catch right now.” – The Verge (season 2)

Season 2 premiered April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights for “Harley Quinn.“

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 39.9

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Titans is not going to blow anyone away but it will still appeal to established fans and has some nice moments for fans of DC Comics history.” – JoBlo(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans.“

5. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe/HBO Max)

DC Universe/HBO Max

Times more in demand than the average show: 40.2

Description: “Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. The members of the team have found their purpose through The Chief and have come together to investigate some of the world’s weirdest phenomena. After The Chief mysteriously disappears, though, the reluctant heroes find themselves called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that they cannot refuse. Doom Patrol, part support group, part superhero team, is a band of super-powered freaks fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 2): 96%

What critics said: “The cast inhabits their roles with a kind of familiarity that comes with having spent so much time realising them, and the end result is more than a handful of scenes that make you genuinely feel for the team members and all they have gone through.” – io9 (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe and HBO Max on June 25. See more insights for “Doom Patrol.”

4. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 41.8

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “While I’m not particularly sold on the Bad Batch being ‘truly’ bad, or even all that complicated, they do provide an off-kilter dynamic that may lead to some interesting developments down the line.” – AV Club (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

3. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 46.6

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “The Mandalorian is a classic Western series with modern production values, set in the galaxy far, far away. Every episode is a Star Wars movie in half an hour, and a delight. And Baby Yoda is really, really cute.” –Starburst(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

2. “Dark” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 50.5

Description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 94%

What critics said: “One of the most mind-melting shows on television, and possibly the most unique Netflix original, Dark finishes its run with peak writing, shocking conclusions, and a bittersweet sense of finality.” – RogerEbert.com (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 27. See more insights for “Dark.”

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 69.7

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “The third season is sweet and sad, it’s funny and thrilling, and the last 14 minutes of Episode 5 is ‘Halloween’-esque straight-up horror.” – News and Observer(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

