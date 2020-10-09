The top 9 shows this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and more

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Antony Starr as Homelander in ‘The Boys’ season two.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Prime Video’s superhero hit “The Boys” is among the most in-demand shows this week.

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” has found a huge audience with its second season.

Last week, the mature superhero series was the first non-Netflix series to break through on Nielsen’s weekly list of top streaming titles. It’s also one of the most in-demand streaming originals in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 29.1

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “The bats— energy driving a slew of increasingly odd choices makes for a pretty entertaining spectacle.” – Indiewire (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

8. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 31.6

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “This is one of the biggest contributions that The Clone Wars brings to the Star Wars franchise. While the series rehabilitates the weaker parts in the Prequel trilogy, it breaks away from the light-vs.-dark dichotomy that defines the franchise.” – Polygon (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

7. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 34.2

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 81%

What critics said: “The series is even more stylish this season, managing to drop in a spectacular noir episode without detouring from the plot completely.” – Inverse (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Netflix on August 21. See more insights for “Lucifer.”

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 35.0

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “With a bit of time, Titans might end up getting steady on its feet again and returning to being one of the better live-action cape shows, but for the time being, it’s definitely showed itself to be a bit more than rusty.” – io9 (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

5. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 2

Times more in demand than average show: 37.0

Description:“Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “The Umbrella Academy was annoyingly watchable in season one … The best thing that can be said about season two, then, is that it is that same show but good.” – AV Club (season 2)

Season 2 premiered July 31 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Umbrella Academy.”

4. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 48.1

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “This is a polished production that shows off every cent of its feature film budget on every frame of its run time. This isn’t a ‘made-for-TV Star Wars,’ it’s a Star Wars that happens to be on TV, or streaming, as it were.” – San Francisco Chronicle (Season 1)

Season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

3. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Panagiotis Pantazidis/Amazon Studios

Times more in demand than average show: 55.7

Description: “In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 97%

What critics said: “The second season, much like life in these United States, is structured around a leadership vacuum, and it’s an enormous improvement.” – Slate (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on September 4 on Prime Video. See more insights for “The Boys.”

2. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 58.1

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “Season 2 of the YouTube series is, if anything, better than the first – a teen soap, largely, which also packs a wryly nostalgic kick.” – CNN (season 2)

Season 3 premieres on January 8 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 70.3

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “The rhythm of ‘Stranger Things’ has never been tighter, but it helps that the cast feels elevated as well.” – RogerEbert.com(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

