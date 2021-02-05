The top 9 streaming shows this week, from 'WandaVision' to 'The Crown'

Disney Plus ‘WandaVision’

Every week, Parrot Analytics shares the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Disney Plus’ “WandaVision” is inching closer to the top spot.

“WandaVision” is slowly by surely inching its way to the top of the most in-demand streaming shows in the US.

Marvel’s first Disney Plus series is now No. 3 in the US, with only “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” in the way. But those shows are losing audience demand while “WandaVision” has been gaining since it debuted three weeks ago.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 29.8

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 81%

What critics said: “Part of Lucifer’s charm is it’s always erred on the side of cheesy soap opera when it calls for it, but there are some real gut-punching, grounding moments this season.” – Metro (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Netflix on August 21. See more insights for “Lucifer.”

8. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 31.0

Description:“This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 97%

What critics said: “It is, without a doubt, the season many Crown viewers have been waiting for.” – Decider (season 4)

Season four premiered on November 15 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Crown.”

7. “The Expanse” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video

Times more in demand than average show: 32.0

Description: “In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: “This moral ambiguity has always been The Expanse’s strength, bolstered by a great cast and damned good special effects.” – Film School Rejects (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Prime Video on December 16. See more insights for “The Expanse.”

6. “Titans” (HBO Max)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 34.7

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “‘Trigon’ ends on a hopeful note because it ends with the Titans of Titans finally feeling like they are … the Titans.” – Collider (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

5. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 40.0

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “Its impressive visuals and balance of action and focus on the characters makes it feel as if the series had never left.” – Flickering Myth (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 49.1

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even the most distinctive moments feel disconnected from the rest, especially a segment in the final episode that feels as if its sole purpose is to be extracted and recirculated as a meme.” – Slate (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

3. “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Marvel Studios

Times more in demand than average show: 54.0

Description:“Marvel Studios’ captivating new series ‘WandaVision’ stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “It’s all deliciously, confidently, stylishly done. The parodies are fantastic fun, the jokes are great, the performances (especially from Olsen and Bettany, whose chemistry is a joy in itself) are wonderful.” –Guardian (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus January 15. See more insights for “WandaVision.”

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 60.6

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “Aside from just being watchable TV, The Mandalorian season 2’s real strength is that it’s great Star Wars.” – Polygon(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

1. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 68.4

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “With hard hits, cool kicks, and an absolute mastery of tone (which is that of an evolved, self-aware ’80s blow out), Cobra Kai balances valiant drama with (sometimes) utter ridiculousness.” – IGN(season 3)

Season 3 premiered on January 1 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

