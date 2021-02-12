The top 9 streaming shows on Netflix, Disney Plus, and more this week

Marvel Studios ‘WandaVision’

Every week, Parrot Analytics shares the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

“WandaVision” is the most in-demand series worldwide, but is still trailing in the US.

“WandaVision” is the most in-demand overall TV show in the world, according to Parrot Analytics, after a much-talked about fifth episode last week. It was 111.2 times more in-demand than the average series globally as of February 7.

But “WandaVision” is still trailing Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” and Disney Plus’ other hit show “The Mandalorian” in audience demand in the US.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 29.6

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 81%

What critics said: “This season, really, is a love letter to the fans who kept the show alive and threw down over the possibility of it ending too soon. The Devil is back, baby, and he’s gonna use that mojo on you.” – Uproxx(Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Netflix on August 21. See more insights for “Lucifer.”

8. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 31.5

Description:“This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 97%

What critics said: “Colman remains a delight, and I could watch her read a phone book” – BuzzFeed (season 4)

Season four premiered on November 15 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Crown.”

7. “Titans” (HBO Max)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 31.7

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “This hard-hitting drama provided much of the talented cast with some juicy material, while also allowing the show to continue to go from strength-to-strength.” – WhatCulture (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

6. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 35.8

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “This season will also serve as a gauge to see whether audiences want more of the ‘Star Wars’ saga told in animated form. If it comes even close to the quality of ‘The Clone Wars,’ the answer will undoubtedly be yes.” –JoBlo’s Movie Network (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

5. “The Expanse” (Amazon Prime Video)

Alcon Entertainment, Sean Daniel Company

Times more in demand than average show: 39.0

Description: “In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: “I was concerned that Season 5 would feel rushed as the writers race towards to finish line. Thankfully, at least in this first batch of episodes, the pacing is excellent, with no signs of hastiness to worry about.” –IGN (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Prime Video on December 16. See more insights for “The Expanse.”

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 49.4

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Season 3 balances good-natured laughs with charming nostalgia through likable characters doing battle against looming horrors. Yet it feels like it’s propping up its past to justify its present.” –Observer (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019, on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

3. “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 58.9

Description:“Marvel Studios’ captivating new series ‘WandaVision’ stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “She’s not the first superhero to be affected acutely by emotional pain; everyone knows that quote about great power and great responsibility. Yet for an MCU project, the choice to focus on Wanda’s inner life is revolutionary.” – The Atlantic (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus January 15. See more insights for “WandaVision.”

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 62.3

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “It’s no small feat to create a character who is well-rounded and sympathetic, while mostly hidden behind an expressionless mask. But all the credit goes to Pascal for imbuing the man, also known as Din Djarin, with layers of ever-present depth.” – San Francisco Chronicle (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

1. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Netfix

Times more in demand than average show: 62.8

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even with its flaws in season three, ‘Cobra Kai’ hasn’t just honoured the ‘Karate Kid’ way of storytelling, but mastered it.” – RogerEbert.com(season 3)

Season 3 premiered on January 1 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

