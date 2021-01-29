The top 9 streaming shows this week, from 'WandaVision' to 'The Expanse'

Disney Plus ‘WandaVision’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Disney Plus’ “WandaVision” surged in demand this week.

“WandaVision” surged in audience demand this week, closing the gap between it and the reigning champion, Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.”

While “WandaVision” is the fourth most in-demand streaming series this week, it jumped from No. 9 last week. And “Cobra Kai’s” demand decreased significantly from last week, even though it’s still the top series. It seems likely that “WandaVision” will catch up if its momentum continues.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘The Witcher’

Times more in demand than average show: 30.1

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “And although ‘The Witcher’ is more fantasy balderdash, it’s also somewhat addictive fantasy balderdash. Bring on the blood-spilling, the orgies, the haunted forests and wizards: It seems we can’t get enough.” – Detroit News (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20, 2019. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

8. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Des Willie/Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 30.7

Description:“This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 97%

What critics said: “10 episodes of television that may not be uniformly among the show’s finest, but which are somehow its most authentic.” – RogerEbert.com (season 4)

Season four premiered on November 15 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Crown.”

7. “The Expanse” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video

Times more in demand than average show: 32.2

Description: “In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: “Even with the protomolecule saga relatively sidelined this season, “The Expanse” draws so much strength from exposing how fragile an expansive society like this is.” – Indiewire (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Prime Video on December 16. See more insights for “The Expanse.”

6. “Titans” (HBO Max)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 34.5

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Titans is not going to blow anyone away but it will still appeal to established fans and has some nice moments for fans of DC Comics history.” – JoBlo’s Movie Network (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

5. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Lucasfilm

Times more in demand than average show: 39.2

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “In the endgame, the show is better than ever.” – Memphis Flyer (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

4. “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 42.2

Description:“Marvel Studios’ captivating new series ‘WandaVision’ stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “WandaVision’s commitment to confounding expectations might offer something few franchises as hoary as this one ever do – a fresh, surprising way in.” –NPR (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus January 15. See more insights for “WandaVision.”

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 53.7

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even the most distinctive moments feel disconnected from the rest, especially a segment in the final episode that feels as if its sole purpose is to be extracted and recirculated as a meme.” – Slate (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 67.0

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “The Mandalorian is still the most enjoyable Star Wars cinema we’ve had since … well, I still insist Solowas pretty good.” – Polygon (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

1. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 78.1

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “A high energy showdown for youth in revolt, alongside a never-more-sensitive portrayal of middle-aged reminiscence. It reaffirms Cobra Kai as one of the cleverest reboots in our nostalgia-drunk era.” – Entertainment Weekly (season 3)

Season 3 premiered on January 1 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

