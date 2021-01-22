The top 9 streaming shows this week, from 'WandaVision' to 'Cobra Kai'

Marvel Studios ‘WandaVision’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Disney Plus’ “WandaVision” made the list this week, but is still far from catching “The Mandalorian” and “Cobra Kai.”

After a year-and-a-half absence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned on January 15, only this time on television.

“WandaVision” is now streaming on Disney Plus and is one of the most in-demand original streaming shows in the US. But it still has a long way to go before it catches the top two biggest titles, “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.” As episodes release weekly, the show could gain momentum in the coming weeks.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Marvel Studios

Times more in demand than average show: 30.5

Description:“Marvel Studios’ captivating new series ‘WandaVision’ stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 97%

What critics said: “She’s not the first superhero to be affected acutely by emotional pain; everyone knows that quote about great power and great responsibility. Yet for an MCU project, the choice to focus on Wanda’s inner life is revolutionary.” – The Atlantic (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus January 15. See more insights for “WandaVision.”

8. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 30.7

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “The Witcher, for all its convoluted inanity, manages to buck expectations of female characters in a TV fantasy series simply by writing them the way men in the genre normally are.” – Daily Beast(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20, 2019. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

7. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access

Times more in demand than average show: 30.9

Description:“After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of “Star Trek: Discovery” finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “The show needs to be better at engaging with those ideas and the show’s larger themes if it’s going to do right by the characters, the franchise, and the fans.” – Polygon (season 3)

Season 3 premiered October 15 on CBS All Access. See more insights for “Star Trek: Discovery.”

6. “The Expanse” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video

Times more in demand than average show: 32.8

Description: “In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: “This moral ambiguity has always been The Expanse’s strength, bolstered by a great cast and damned good special effects.” – Film School Rejects (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Prime Video on December 16. See more insights for “The Expanse.”

5. “Titans” (HBO Max)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 34.5

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “The show’s simply carrying too much baggage at the start and is reaching for a conclusion too long after the ostensible end of season 1 to deliver much in the way of a fulfilling resolution or a promising new beginning.” – ScreenRant (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

4. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 39.5

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “I’m so happy to be writing these words: The Clone Wars is back baby, and it’s good! But don’t you think for a second that I didn’t notice Anakin’s longer hair, which is both beautiful and worrisome …” – SFX Magazine (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Times more in demand than average show: 51.8

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even while some things go a bit too predictably, the last two episodes tie everything and everyone together in spectacular, emotional fashion.” – Dallas Morning News (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 68.0

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “We’re in an age of TV where so much money can be thrown around and it doesn’t work. This is throwing a lot of money at something and it does.” – BBC (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

1. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

BOB MAHONEY/NETFLIX

Times more in demand than average show: 101.1

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 91%

What critics said: “Season three pummels you with enough broad laughs and over-the-top twists to keep you coming back to its televised dojo, no matter how often it backslides into hokum.” – AV Club (season 3)

Season 3 premiered on January 1 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

